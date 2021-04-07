‘American Idol’ Season 19 to Debut Biggest Twist Ever: Reports

ABC’s American Idol has been heating up for season 19, bringing in celebrities to perform alongside top contestants and deciding which of the performers will move on to the next round of the competition. Now, spoiler sites and reports claim that the show will debut the biggest twist in American Idol history.

According to The Idol Pad and MJsBigBlog, the twist will be coming up ahead of one of the live shows. Specifically, they believe that it will be introduced before the Top 10 contestants for season 19 are announced.

According to Futon Critic’s schedule for the rest of American Idol, the episode that will air on Monday, April 19 is titled “The Comeback,” which hints at this twist being announced then.

The twist. which has been dubbed the “Second Chance” twist, will allow season 18 top 20 contestants a chance at coming in to compete on season 19 of American Idol.

Read on to learn more about the twist.

Who Are the Returning Contestants?

The major “Second Chance” twist, allows ten contestants from the season 18 top 20 to perform in order to earn America’s vote to get back into the competition and have a chance at winning American Idol.

These contestants are in addition to the two wild card contestants who will be chosen by the judges. There has been no official announcement on how many people will be brought back, but The Idol Pad quotes the number as a “few” returning contestants. They will be officially merged into the show on Sunday, May 2, according to the site.

According to The Idol Pad, the returning contestants are:

Dibesh Pokharel (a.k.a. Arthur Gunn): Season 18 Runner-Up

Louis Knight: Season 18 top 7 contestant

Makayla Phillips: Season 18 top 11 contestant

Aliana Jester: Season 18 top 20 contestant

Cyniah Elise: Season 18 top 20 contestant

DeWayne Crocker, Jr.: Season 18 top 20 contestant

Faith Becnel: Season 18 top 20 contestant

Franklin Boone: Season 18 top 20 contestant

Nick Merico: Season 18 top 20 contestant

Olivia Ximenes: Season 18 top 20 contestant

According to The Idol Pad, contestants who were not eligible were Samantha Diaz (Just Sam), since she won season 18, Dillon James, Francisco Martin, Julia Gargano and Grace Leer. According to the site, all of the contestants are signed by American Idol-affiliated record labels.

The Idol Pad also reports that Jonny West, Jovin Webb, Sophia James/Wackerman, Kimmy Gabriela and Lauren Spencer-Smith were either not offered a chance or declined the opportunity.

What is the 2021 ‘American Idol’ Schedule?

Here’s the schedule for the rest of the American Idol season:

Sunday, April 11: Top 16 Perform

Monday, April 12: Top 16 Results, Top 12

Sunday, April 18: Oscar-Nominated Songs

Monday, April 19: The Comeback

Sunday, May 2

Monday, May 3

Sunday, May 9

Monday, May 10

Sunday, May 16

Monday, May 17

Sunday, May 23: Three-Hour season finale

At the time of writing, fans are waiting for the reveal of the top 16 after voting for their favorite contestants in the top 24. Eight contestants from each night of All-Star Duets and Solos will be moving on to the next round of the competition.

American Idol airs on Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific time on ABC.

