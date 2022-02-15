‘American Idol’ Semifinalist Arrested

An “American Idol” semifinalist named David Oliver Willis was arrested Friday, February 11 for LSD possession in Florida, according to TMZ. Here is what we know so far.

Willis Was Pulled Over For A Malfunctioning Headlight





TMZ reports that on Friday, February 11, Willis was pulled over for a malfunctioning taillight in Lake County, Florida. The report says the officers said they could smell marijuana and searched the vehicle, which resulted in finding baggies of small paper squares that tested positive for LSD.

LSD, or lysergic acid diethylamide, is a drug that intensifies sensation and in high doses, can cause visual and auditory hallucinations, according to the European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction.

TMZ reports that Willis capitulated to having smoked marijuana before driving but said the LSD was not his. But because he was the only person in the vehicle at the time, he was arrested and booked on possession of a controlled substance, which is a third-degree felony, according to TMZ. Willis is due back in court in March.

This comes just days after another “American Idol” contestant was arrested, though Willis’ arrest was under much lesser circumstances. On Tuesday, February 8, “American Idol” season 19 finalist Caleb Kennedy was arrested and charged with a DUI after a fatal crash, according to ABC News 4. Kennedy is accused of driving off the road and into a private driveway, striking 54-year-old Larry Duane Parris, who died as a result of the accident. Kennedy is due back in court in April.

Willis Actually Appeared On 3 Seasons of ‘American Idol’





Willis first appeared on “American Idol” in season 12 when he auditioned in Charlotte, North Carolina, and advanced to Hollywood Week.

During Hollywood Week, he performed in a foursome with Micah Johnson, Vincent Powell and Marvin Calderon and all four of them did advance to the Top 20 male contestants. If you’ll recall, in “American Idol” season 12, the show added an extra step to the semifinals, so the Top 40 all sang live for America in Las Vegas, and only half of them advanced after the first performance. That is the point where Willis was eliminated; he sang “Fever” by Little Willie John but did not advance to the Top 20 overall.

Willis came back in seasons 13 and 14 and in both seasons he advanced to Hollywood Week but was eliminated during Hollywood Week both times.

At Willis’ season 13 audition, judge Keith Urban greeted him with, “Hey, I know you! You were here last year.”

“Since last year, I feel like I have really grown as a musician and an artist and I just want to show that to the judges and to America,” said Willis.

“Wow, your voice had such a beautiful tone and presence to it. You played great too, it felt right,” said judge Jennifer Lopez, adding, “‘Idol’ is made up of amazing moments, just those songs where you’re just like, ‘Wow, America’s watching and they’re like I can’t believe what I’m seeing right now. I love what I just felt.’ … It’s a big ‘yes’ from me.”

But judge Harry Connick Jr. expressed a concern that Willis would not be able to perform as well without his guitar.

“Don’t be something where you think that’s enough,” cautioned Urban, but they voted him through unanimously.

“He definitely is born to play and sing,” said Connick Jr. as Willis left the audition.

“American Idol” season 20 returns on Sunday, February 27 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC.

