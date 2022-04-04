‘American Idol’ 2022 Showstopper Spoilers: Song Choices & Eliminations

The Showstopper round of ABC’s “American Idol” season 20 airs on Monday, April 4, 2022. During the round, the pool of contestants continuing on “American Idol” will be narrowed from 59 to 24 before heading to Hawaii for the next round.

Judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan decide which of the contestants move on after their performances.

Top 59: Showcase Round Song Choices

Here’s who made it to the Showcase Round and each artist’s song choice:

Women:

Allegra Miles: “Reality” (original song) – receives standing ovation from judges

Ashley Blaire: “I’m Goin’ Down” by Mary J. Blige

Ava Maybee: “Falling” by Harry Styles

Betty Maxwell: “The Joke” by Brandi Carlile

Cadence Baker: “Hello” by Lionel Richie

Carly Mickeal: “My Church” by Maren Morris

Ciasia Nicole: “Always Remember Us This Way” (from A Star Is Born) by Lady Gaga

Danielle Clavell: “Tears Of Gold” by Faouzia – receives standing ovation from judges

Danielle Finn: “Evergreen” by Yebba

Elli Rowe: “Fields Of Gold” by Sting – receives standing ovation from judges

Emyrson Flora: “Honey” by Kehlani

Hunter Girl: “Girl Goin’ Nowhere” by Ashley McBride – receives standing ovation from judges

Katyrah Love: “Sweet Thing” by Rufus & Chaka Khan – receives standing ovation from judges

Kaylin Roberson: “Million Reasons” by Lady Gaga

Kelsie Dolin: “Before You Go” by Lewis Capaldi – receives standing ovation from judges

Kenedi Anderson: “Talking To The Moon” by Bruno Mars – receives standing ovation from judges

Kezia Istonia (a.k.a. Lady K.): “I’d Rather Go Blind” by Etta James – receives standing ovation from judges

Leah Marlene: “She’s A Self Made Man” by Larkin Poe – receives standing ovation from judges

Lexi Weege: “Oh! Darling” by The Beatles – receives standing ovation from judges

Morgan Gruber: “Piece By Piece” by Kelly Clarkson

Nicolina Bozzo: “Rolling In The Deep” by Adele – receives standing ovation from judges

Olivia Faye: “What Becomes Of The Brokenhearted?” by Jimmy Ruffin

Paige Fish: “Killing Me Softly With His Song” by Roberta Flack

Ryleigh Madison: “Blue” by LeAnn Rimes

Sage: “I Hate This” by Tenille Arts – receives standing ovation from judges

Sam Moss: “Playing With Fire” (original song)

Scarlet Ayliz: “You Oughta Know” by Alanis Morissette

Toni Alers: “Angels Like You ” by Miley Cyrus

Valerie Marie: “Make It Rain” by Ed Sheeran

Wennely Quezada: “When I Look At You” by Miley Cyrus

Yoli Mayor: “Human” by RumGold

Zia Blue: “Stand Up” (from Harriet) by Cynthia Erivo

Men:

Aaron Wessbery: “Steal My Girl” by One Direction

Briggs: “Hello” by Lionel Richie

Cameron Whitcomb: “It Ain’t Me, Babe” by Bob Dylan

Christian Guardino: “Sex On Fire” by Kings Of Leon – receives standing ovation from judges

Cole Wesley Ritter: “Heartbreak Hotel” by Elvis Presley

Corey Curtis: “You Need Me, I Don’t Need You” by Ed Sheeran

Dakota Hayden: “Pretty Heart” by Parker McCollum

Daniel Marshall: “Hard Workin’ Man” by Brooks And Dunn

Douglas Mills, Jr.: “Tears Of Gold” by Faouzia

Elliot Greer: “Tightened Tornadoes” (original song) – receives standing ovation from judges

Fritz Hager: “Inconsequential Love” (original song)

Jacob Moran: “Is That Alright?” (from A Star Is Born) by Lady Gaga – receives standing ovation from judges

Jay Copeland: Jar Of Hearts” by Christina Perri – receives standing ovation from judges

Joedi Silvers: “Sharp Dressed Man” by Z.Z. Top

Jordan Chase Torrez: “Cold” by Chris Stapleton

Jourdan Blue: “Home” by Daughtry

Kevin Gullage: “I Can’t Stand The Rain” by Ann Peebles/Tina Turner

Kirk Richmond: “Is This Love?” by Bob Marley

Max Embers: “Weight In Gold” by Gallant

Mike Parker: “Second Guessing” by Florida-Georgia Line

Noah Thompson: “Stay” by Rihanna & Mikky Ekko – receives standing ovation from judges

Ryan Argast: “Too Close” by Alex Clare

Sir Blayke: “Honesty” by Pink Sweats – receives standing ovation from judges

Tobias Hill: “Uptown Funk” by Mark Ronson & Bruno Mars – receives standing ovation from judges

Tristen Gressett: “Come Together” by The Beatles

Tyler Allen: “I Didn’t Know My Own Strength ” by Whitney Houston

Which Artists Make it Through?

According to The Idol Pad, 24 artists make it through to the next round of the competition.

Here are the artists who make it through:

Women

Allegra Miles Ava Maybee Cadence Baker Danielle Finn Elli Rowe Emyrson Flora Hunter Girl Katyrah Love Kenedi Anderson Kezia Istonia (a.k.a. Lady K.) Leah Marlene Nicolina Bozzo Sage Scarlet Ayliz

Men

Cameron Whitcomb Christian Guardino Daniel Marshall Fritz Hager Jacob Moran Jay Copeland Mike Parker Noah Thompson Sir Blayke Tristen Gressett

“American Idol” airs on Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific time on ABC.

READ NEXT: ‘Make it Make Sense’: ‘Idol’ Viewers Think Judges Made Huge Mistake