‘American Idol’ 2022 Showstopper Spoilers: Song Choices & Eliminations

The Showstopper round of ABC’s “American Idol” season 20 airs on Monday, April 4, 2022. During the round, the pool of contestants continuing on “American Idol” will be narrowed from 59 to 24 before heading to Hawaii for the next round.
Judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan decide which of the contestants move on after their performances.
Top 59: Showcase Round Song Choices
Here’s who made it to the Showcase Round and each artist’s song choice:
Women:
- Allegra Miles: “Reality” (original song) – receives standing ovation from judges
- Ashley Blaire: “I’m Goin’ Down” by Mary J. Blige
- Ava Maybee: “Falling” by Harry Styles
- Betty Maxwell: “The Joke” by Brandi Carlile
- Cadence Baker: “Hello” by Lionel Richie
- Carly Mickeal: “My Church” by Maren Morris
- Ciasia Nicole: “Always Remember Us This Way” (from A Star Is Born) by Lady Gaga
- Danielle Clavell: “Tears Of Gold” by Faouzia – receives standing ovation from judges
- Danielle Finn: “Evergreen” by Yebba
- Elli Rowe: “Fields Of Gold” by Sting – receives standing ovation from judges
- Emyrson Flora: “Honey” by Kehlani
- Hunter Girl: “Girl Goin’ Nowhere” by Ashley McBride – receives standing ovation from judges
- Katyrah Love: “Sweet Thing” by Rufus & Chaka Khan – receives standing ovation from judges
- Kaylin Roberson: “Million Reasons” by Lady Gaga
- Kelsie Dolin: “Before You Go” by Lewis Capaldi – receives standing ovation from judges
- Kenedi Anderson: “Talking To The Moon” by Bruno Mars – receives standing ovation from judges
- Kezia Istonia (a.k.a. Lady K.): “I’d Rather Go Blind” by Etta James – receives standing ovation from judges
- Leah Marlene: “She’s A Self Made Man” by Larkin Poe – receives standing ovation from judges
- Lexi Weege: “Oh! Darling” by The Beatles – receives standing ovation from judges
- Morgan Gruber: “Piece By Piece” by Kelly Clarkson
- Nicolina Bozzo: “Rolling In The Deep” by Adele – receives standing ovation from judges
- Olivia Faye: “What Becomes Of The Brokenhearted?” by Jimmy Ruffin
- Paige Fish: “Killing Me Softly With His Song” by Roberta Flack
- Ryleigh Madison: “Blue” by LeAnn Rimes
- Sage: “I Hate This” by Tenille Arts – receives standing ovation from judges
- Sam Moss: “Playing With Fire” (original song)
- Scarlet Ayliz: “You Oughta Know” by Alanis Morissette
- Toni Alers: “Angels Like You ” by Miley Cyrus
- Valerie Marie: “Make It Rain” by Ed Sheeran
- Wennely Quezada: “When I Look At You” by Miley Cyrus
- Yoli Mayor: “Human” by RumGold
- Zia Blue: “Stand Up” (from Harriet) by Cynthia Erivo
Men:
- Aaron Wessbery: “Steal My Girl” by One Direction
- Briggs: “Hello” by Lionel Richie
- Cameron Whitcomb: “It Ain’t Me, Babe” by Bob Dylan
- Christian Guardino: “Sex On Fire” by Kings Of Leon – receives standing ovation from judges
- Cole Wesley Ritter: “Heartbreak Hotel” by Elvis Presley
- Corey Curtis: “You Need Me, I Don’t Need You” by Ed Sheeran
- Dakota Hayden: “Pretty Heart” by Parker McCollum
- Daniel Marshall: “Hard Workin’ Man” by Brooks And Dunn
- Douglas Mills, Jr.: “Tears Of Gold” by Faouzia
- Elliot Greer: “Tightened Tornadoes” (original song) – receives standing ovation from judges
- Fritz Hager: “Inconsequential Love” (original song)
- Jacob Moran: “Is That Alright?” (from A Star Is Born) by Lady Gaga – receives standing ovation from judges
- Jay Copeland: Jar Of Hearts” by Christina Perri – receives standing ovation from judges
- Joedi Silvers: “Sharp Dressed Man” by Z.Z. Top
- Jordan Chase Torrez: “Cold” by Chris Stapleton
- Jourdan Blue: “Home” by Daughtry
- Kevin Gullage: “I Can’t Stand The Rain” by Ann Peebles/Tina Turner
- Kirk Richmond: “Is This Love?” by Bob Marley
- Max Embers: “Weight In Gold” by Gallant
- Mike Parker: “Second Guessing” by Florida-Georgia Line
- Noah Thompson: “Stay” by Rihanna & Mikky Ekko – receives standing ovation from judges
- Ryan Argast: “Too Close” by Alex Clare
- Sir Blayke: “Honesty” by Pink Sweats – receives standing ovation from judges
- Tobias Hill: “Uptown Funk” by Mark Ronson & Bruno Mars – receives standing ovation from judges
- Tristen Gressett: “Come Together” by The Beatles
- Tyler Allen: “I Didn’t Know My Own Strength ” by Whitney Houston
Which Artists Make it Through?
According to The Idol Pad, 24 artists make it through to the next round of the competition.
Here are the artists who make it through:
Women
- Allegra Miles
- Ava Maybee
- Cadence Baker
- Danielle Finn
- Elli Rowe
- Emyrson Flora
- Hunter Girl
- Katyrah Love
- Kenedi Anderson
- Kezia Istonia (a.k.a. Lady K.)
- Leah Marlene
- Nicolina Bozzo
- Sage
- Scarlet Ayliz
Men
- Cameron Whitcomb
- Christian Guardino
- Daniel Marshall
- Fritz Hager
- Jacob Moran
- Jay Copeland
- Mike Parker
- Noah Thompson
- Sir Blayke
- Tristen Gressett
“American Idol” airs on Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific time on ABC.
