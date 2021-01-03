Simon Cowell Reveals His Large Back Surgery Scar

Simon Cowell spent the last few days of 2020 on a yacht in Barbados. In pics of the TV producer enjoying his trip, fans were quick to spot the large scar on his back from the bike accident Cowell was involved in nearly five months ago.

Simon Cowell reveals large scar from back surgery https://t.co/BKSJDP7jSa pic.twitter.com/AD2ngB0tk9 — Page Six (@PageSix) December 31, 2020

Cowell enjoyed his beach trip with his girlfriend Lauren Silverman, their son Eric, and her son, Adam Silverman, along with a group of friends.

But what about the accident Cowell was involved in? How is he doing today?

The scar, which is in the middle of his back, is from an electric bike accident Cowell suffered in August in Los Angeles. At the time, Cowell was quarantining in Los Angeles with his girlfriend and their son and decided to test the electric bike in the courtyard of his home.

On August 9, a rep told Hollywood Life, “Simon has broken his back in a number of places in a fall from his bike whilst testing a new electric bike in the courtyard of his home in Malibu with his family. He was taken to hospital where they operated overnight, he’s under observation and is doing fine.”

According to The Daily Mail, the back surgery he underwent lasted a whopping six hours to fix three broken vertebrae, and required the music mogul to cancel all his scheduled work as a competition judge for the rest of the year, including his role as a judge on Britain’s Got Talent.

He also missed the America’s Got Talent grand finale in September.

He Is Walking 10,000 Steps a Day

In a December 20 interview with The Sun, Cowell’s ex-girlfriend, Sinitta, revealed that Cowell is now on a strict exercise regime to help heal his back. He is walking 10,000 steps a day.

She added, “He’s come back from a really scary position and is feeling blessed because the outcome could have been so different. Simon has worked hard at his recovery and told me he’s walking 10,000 steps a day that’s around five miles – way more than he was before the accident.”

On top of that, Sinitta said that Cowell had cut back on cigarettes, though she wasn’t sure if he had given them up entirely.

He Is Considering Legal Action Against Swindon Powertrain

Multiple outlets have reported that Cowell is considering legal action against Swindon Powertrain, the company that produces the Swind e-bike that he fell from in August.

In the words of Auto Revolution, “His argument is that Swindon shouldn’t have sold him the e-bike without training and is based on the words of a company whistleblower now speaking to the media.”

An insider told the outlet, “That thing is a death trap and should never have been sold to Simon without him being taught how to use it. It’s like trying to control a wild horse rearing up.”

An attorney the outlet reached out to believes that Cowell could win up to $13.2 million from Swindon if he moves forward with the lawsuit.

The TV judge reportedly has more than a dozen e-bikes in his garage and has a couple of years’ worth of experience with e-bikes.

