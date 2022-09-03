Fans Hope Simon Cowell Gets Skewered as First Guest on JHud’s New Talk Show

Sparks may fly during the premiere episode of Jennifer Hudson’s new talk show. At least that’s what her loyal fans are hoping, ever since learning that former “American Idol” judge Simon Cowell will be her first guest.

The September 12, 2022, debut of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” on Fox affiliates across the U.S. will feature the first conversation between Cowell and Hudson since she was voted off “Idol” 18 years ago. Fans are still mad about his blunt critiques of her on the show and took to social media as news broke of their impending reunion.

Cowell Didn’t See Hudson’s Talent on ‘Idol’

On season 3 of “American Idol,” which Fantasia Barrino won, Hudson took 7th place. But she went on to become one of the most successful alumni of the show. In June, she reached “EGOT” status with the rare honor of having won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony in her career.

Cowell, who helped launch “American Idol” in the U.S. in 2002 and is known for his blunt, unkind critiques of contestants, has been blamed by fans for swaying America to vote against Hudson during her run on the show.

His harshest critique came after the powerhouse singer covered Wynonna Judd’s “No One Else On Earth.” After fellow judge Paula Abdul told her she wished her spunky personality would break through more, Cowell said, “I’m going to sum this up for you: I think you’re out of your depth in this competition.”

Randy Jackson and Abdul started to object, but Cowell continued.

“I think you’re out of your depth because I think there are better singers and performers in the 11 people left,” he said. When Jackson kept saying “wrong, wrong, wrong,” Cowell added, “She can sing. The problem is there are people who are better than her, and I don’t think you’re capable of doing anything better to have any chance of winning this competition.”

In 2007, as Hudson was racking up awards — including an Oscar — for her role in “Dreamgirls,” for which she famously beat out more than 700 other singers who auditioned, including Fantasia Barrino. Hudson joked during one award ceremony, “Who cares what Simon Cowell says?”

That same year, Cowell insulted the singer again during a panel discussion, according to TV Reality World. The outlet said he took issue with Hudson saying “Idol” was a part of her success rather than the reason for it.

“Some people will deliberately turn against the show that made them successful,” he said. “Jennifer Hudson said ‘American Idol’ was a ‘stepping stone’ for her. Stepping stone? It was her big opportunity to become noticed and she got noticed and she got Dreamgirls. The reason [people] come on the show is because all the doors had been slammed in their face.”

Fans Want Hudson to Confront Cowell About His Comments

Hudson’s biggest fans are hoping for a showdown when Hudson welcomes Cowell on her show. When news broke about him being her first guest, her supporters jumped on Twitter with salty reactions.

One fan wrote, “EGOT winner Jennifer Hudson’s first guest is the man who said she won’t make it in the entertainment business…Well damn!”

Another tweeted, “This is the guy who said @IAMJHUD will never make it in this business! BOY WAS @JustSimonCowell WRONG!!!”

One woman wrote, “I hope she brings at all her awards & be like ‘What did you say, Bi***?’ LOL”

Someone who retweeted People Magazine’s article about Cowell’s guest appearance wrote, “This is how I’m trying to rub my success in people’s faces.”

But not everyone thinks Cowell deserves roasting over his treatment of Hudson.

“Cannot wait for this! Everyone always gives Simon a hard time,” one Twitter user wrote, “but he was the one who really challenged her — and she rose to the challenge! This is going to be GOOD.”

On August 11, during a promotional appearance in Dallas, Hudson told reporters that Cowell was one of her dream guests for her upcoming talk show.

“I think it would be so interesting,” Hudson said. “ ‘Idol’ was 18 years ago so why not? I think people will be interested who’ve followed my journey for 20 years. See us sit down and see us have a conversation. I think that would be awesome to do. And then it’s like uh-huh! Now Simon you’re sitting on my couch!”