‘American Idol’s’ Simon Cowell Has 2 New Reality Shows

Is Simon Cowell one of the busiest people in show business? The media mogul and former “American Idol” judge has announced two new reality shows — “Walk the Line” and “America’s Got Talent: Extreme.” Here is what we know so far about Cowell’s new projects.

‘Walk the Line’ Details

“Walk the Line” is Cowell’s latest project in the United Kingdom after “The X Factor” was canceled earlier this year. “The X Factor U.K” hasn’t actually aired since 2018 but had not officially been canceled until July 2021 when British network ITV confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that there were “no current plans” to broadcast another season of the long-running reality talent competition series.

“Walk the Line” is a musical variety competition that will be “offering musical variety acts a chance to win a life-changing prize pot,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

But it will have a twist — talent alone isn’t enough to win. The contestants will have to decide whether to “cash out” or keep competing. The longer they compete, the larger the prize pot will grow.

“We wanted to develop a show which will give the contestants a life-changing cash prize if they win,” Cowell told THR. “Each show there will be a champion who must make a vital decision… It’s the kind of decision that will have viewers on the edge of their seats – real event TV.”

“The format Syco and Lifted Entertainment have created has all the makings of quintessential game show entertainment, but with a compelling twist thrown in each show,” added Katie Rawcliffe, ITV head of entertainment. “It’s great to be continuing our working relationship with Simon and I look forward to introducing this edge of your seat musical game show to viewers later in the year.”

The Daily Mail reports that singer Craig David will be one of the other judges alongside Cowell; the third judge is yet to be named.

A source told the Daily Mail, “He’s appeared on Simon’s shows before — and he’s widely respected — so it would make perfect sense for him to be involved in Simon’s new show. It’s an exciting move and adds real credibility to the panel. You can always rely on Simon to keep it fresh and get everyone talking.”

The show will be hosted by Maya Jama, who posted the big news to Instagram, writing, “GOOD NEWS GANG. From watching talent shows made by this man growing up to hosting one myself on big bloody ITV is honestly a dream. I don’t wana get all deep on here but the journey has been a mad one & I am so so grateful for the opportunity and excited for this next chapter, Walk The Line .. coming soooon .. brb gna scream off my balcony.”

‘America’s Got Talent: Extreme’ Details

On this side of the pond, Cowell is launching a spinoff to hit NBC reality competition series “America’s Got Talent.” It is called “America’s Got Talent: Extreme” and the idea is that the show will feature daredevil acts that will compete against each other doing crazy stunts each week.

Cowell will act as a judge alongside WWE wrestler Nikki Bella and X Games gold medalist Travis Pastrana, and “America’s Got Talent” host Terry Crews will also host “AGT: Extreme,” according to NBC’s press release.

The press release also teases:

This new series will showcase the most outrageous, unique and jaw-dropping acts of enormous scale and magnitude that simply cannot be confined to a theater stage. Each week contestants will go head-to-head in the most wild, intense and oftentimes beautiful performances to vie for a $500,000 prize and the ultimate title, the champion of “America’s Got Talent: Extreme.”

There is no premiere date yet for either series, but look for Cowell to be all over reality competition TV in 2022.

“American Idol” returns in spring 2022 on ABC.

