This Judge Left the Room Over Simon Cowell’s Decision

JUDGE STORMS OFF STAGE After Argument With Simon Cowell!▶︎JUDGE STORMS OFF STAGE After Argument With Simon Cowell! Nicole Scherzinger is less than impressed by Simon Cowell's decision following the 6 chair challenge…and she wants him to know! 2018-01-19T16:42:24Z

Simon Cowell is not easy to argue with, and Nicole Scherzinger learned that in 2017 while filming an episode of X Fator UK.

In fact, the debate between Cowell and Scherzinger grew so heated that Scherzinger put on her jacket and stormed off the set during the Six Chair Challenge.

Here’s what you need to know:

Nicole Told Simon ‘Don’t Talk to Me’

At the time, Cowell was in charge of deciding which act would be sent home. It ultimately came down to a boy band, called JBK, who Scherzinger clearly loved, and another group called Lemonade. The talent was neck and neck, and Cowell asked the groups to perform a sing-off.

After the performance, Cowell announced that Lemonade would advance to the next round, meaning JBK was out. It was at this moment that Scherzinger stood up from her chair, wrapped her jacket around her shoulders, and left angrily, telling Simon, “Don’t talk to me.”

As Talent Recap pointed out, the feud between Cowell and Scherzinger continued into the night, with the 61-year-old calling Nicole “crazy” for sending singer Talia Dean home.

Scherzinger Is Currently Dating Thom Evans

Try Star: Nicole Gets UP From Her SEAT For This…WATCH!| The X Factor 2019: Celebrity#XFactor #XFactorCelebrity #TalentRecap For more HD videos, news, analysis and recaps of X Factor 2019: The Celebrity Show – please subscribe to Talent Recap UK: Outro by comedian and impressionist Steff Todd: Instagram: https://instagram.com/stefftodd?igshid=1b0x7tjtl7ni0 Visit the official site: http://itv.com/xfactor They’re ready to perform for you…but there’s just a small matter of impressing our glamorous Judges… 2019-11-17T14:39:33Z

Whatever happened in the past with Cowell, Scherzinger clearly isn’t letting it faze her.

These days, the singer is dating Thom Evans, whom she met in late 2019, according to US Weekly.

The outlet reported that the two met on the set of The X Factor: Celebrity, where Evans performed as part of a boy band called Try Star. They ended up finishing in fifth place in the competition.

US Weekly wrote, “Scherzinger and Evans began to flirt as the season went on, and she memorably went wild after he stripped off his shirt and was drenched with rain during a performance of X Ambassadors’ ‘Boom.'”

Not long after the season wrapped up, the two were spotted showing off some PDA at a bar in London. They were photographed together for the first time in January 2020 at the 21st annual InStyle and Warner Brothers Pictures Golden Globe Awards afterparty, according to the outlet.

READ NEXT: Fans Think Something Happened to This American Idol Star’s Face