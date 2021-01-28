Simon Cowell Walks off Stage After Unforgettable Singing Audition

Unforgettable Audition: Katherine and Joe take on Frozen's 'Let It Go' | BGT 2019See more from Britain's Got Talent at http://itv.com/talent In 2018 they auditioned as Beauty and the Beast, but in 2019 they delivered a truly unforgettable audition as Frozen's Sven and Elsa in one incredible performance of 'Let It Go'. SUBSCRIBE: http://bit.ly/BGTsub Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/BGT Twitter: http://twitter.com/BGT Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bgt/ Shop: https://shop.britainsgottalent.co.uk 2019-12-22T10:00:04Z

We all know that Simon Cowell is hard to impress, but did these contestants get the memo?

In 2019, married couple Katherine and Joe O’Malley took the stage at Britan’s Got Talent to perform their rendition of Frozen‘s “Let It Go”. Katherine dressed as Elsa, and her hubby wore a reindeer Sven onesie. It didn’t take long for Simon to look horrified and hit his red buzzer… Alesha Dixon, meanwhile, waited until the end to signal she didn’t want the pair to advance.

It’s harder to say what was more entertaining– the performance, itself, or Cowell’s reactions to the performance. While the rest of the judges were on their feet clapping, it’s pretty clear no one thought the duo would be advancing much further.

When it was his time to speak, Cowell said, “I’m not being rude, but what in the bloody hell was that… and I don’t know what that is,” he said, pointing to Sven.

The audience made it clear they were big fans, and most got on their feet to congratulate the singers. It was around that time that Simon said, “I’m gonna leave it up to you,” and left the stage.

Interestingly enough, the O’Malley’s made it through to the next round.

Past Auditions

2019 wasn’t the O’Malley’s first time auditioning– both Katherine and her husband auditioned for Series 12, 13, and 14 of Britain’s Got Talent and made it to the semi-finals in the latter two.

During their first audition for the show, they auditioned under the name ‘Beauty and the Beast’ and dressed as those characters– they performed ‘Something There’ from the movie’s soundtrack.

Most recently, the pair returned for Series 14 as Ariel and Sebastian from ‘The Little Mermaid.’

Cowell was by no means a fan of the latter performance, stating that of the three times they’ve shown up on the BGT stage, this was his least favorite performance. David, however, called them the “spirit” of Britan’s Got Talent.

Fortunately, the couple’s career appears to be flourishing; after their time on BGT, they performed alongside comedians Francine Lewis, Robert White, Steve Royle, and Lost Voice Guy for a skit during the Britain’s Got Talent Spectacular.

Unfortunately for those who agree with Simon’s takes on people’s performances, the 61-year-old will not be joining the judging of this season of American Idol, which returns in February.

Instead, Katy Perry will judge the show, along with Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

According to The Daily Mail, the judges will be adhering to social distancing precautions and will be spread out on separate tables during auditions.

And instead of the crew traveling across the country to set up for auditions, candidates will be flown to one of just three locations in California.

In a press release, Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment, recently shared, “American Idol has always been able to bring people together, entertain and inspire, and I am so proud of how this show continued to deliver joy and laughter.”

American Idol will return to ABC for its fourth season on Valentine’s Day, February 14.

