Simon Cowell Walks Out of Show Audition

We’ve all seen Simon Cowell walk out of an audition, but what was it that sent him out the doors of this 2019 audition, specifically?

According to Talent Recap, Cowell walked out of a 2019 America’s Got Talent audition performed by flute player Brandon Coprich.

As it turns out, Brandon wasn’t just a flute player. He was a stripping flute player. Unfortunately, his performance was so cringeworthy that Cowell felt he needed to get out, and get out quickly.

When Brandon was interviewed by the judges on AGT he said, “There’s not too many of us boys playing the flute, so we gotta represent.”

As if it wasn’t bad enough, Cowell didn’t like flutes to begin with. The outlet quotes him as saying, I know that people like playing them. Does anyone like listening to them?”

Simon Cowell STORMS Off After Terry Crews Joins Flute Stripping Act | America's Got Talent 2019America's Got Talent | Season 14 | Episode 4 | Auditions 4 #AGT #AmericasGotTalent #TalentRecap For more HD videos, news, analysis and recaps of America's Got Talent – please subscribe & follow Talent Recap: https://talentrecap.com/ In season 14, NBC's America's Got Talent follows Simon Cowell, Julianne Hough, Gabrielle Union, Howie Mandel, and host Terry Crews… 2019-06-19T01:48:53Z

Here’s what you need to know:

Coprich Has Over 30k Followers

Clearly, the gig helped Coprich at least a little bit, because he’s garnered over 30k followers on Instagram to date.

His Instagram account bio reads, “Musician, Nerd, Bunny, Wanderluster.”

And according to America’s Got Talent Wiki, the flutist was eliminated at the audition round of performances.

The routine he presented kicked off with a rendition of “Morning Mood” on the flute. Then, he stripped to Ginuwine’s “Pony.”

The act was buzzed by all four judges on the panel, which, at the time, consisted of Howie Mandel, Gabrielle Union, Julianna Hough, and Simon. That being said, Cowell did click the button for both Gabrielle and Julianna.

