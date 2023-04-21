One ‘American Idol’ Singer Keeps Getting Millions of Views Every Performance

Now that ‘American Idol’ has reached the point in the competition where the power of who stays and who goes lies in the hands of fans, there’s power in numbers. Right now, it’s hard to not see what is happening with William “Iam” Tongi and the attention he’s getting with each performance.

The Hawaii native is racking up views on YouTube with every one of his songs on ‘American Idol.’ The difference in the amount of eyes he gets on each of his performances is staggering compared to his peers.

Iam Tongi Consistently Surpasses a Million Views

When Iam first graced the screens of ‘American Idol’ with his audition in New Orleans. That was where he gave his take on James Blunt’s “Monsters” in an emotional rendition that easily earned all three of the judges’ approval. That video went viral shortly after it was uploaded to the official ‘American Idol’ YouTube account where it now sits at 13 million views nearly two months after airing.

That was a sign of things to come for the 18-year-old singer as he has continued to pull in impressive numbers every time he takes the stage. He grabbed another 2.3 million views in Round 1 of Hollywood Week with “I Can’t Make You Love Me” by Bonnie Raitt. His second performance in Hollywood was a duet with fellow Top 26 contestant, Oliver Steele. The two took on The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears” which quickly compiled another two million views.

Needing to deliver another big effort to secure a ticket to Disney’s Aulani Resort, Iam used the Showstopper Round to take on a classic by Simon and Garfunkel with “The Sound of Silence.” A unique take on the song wound up picking up 3.8 million views. His most recent performance, Spawnbreezie’s “Don’t Let Go” is already over 1 million within a week of being released.

No Other American Idol Contestant Has Numbers Like Iam Tongi

With Season 23 now being handed over to the fans who have the power to decide who stays and who goes, Iam has a major advantage with the amount of eyeballs he is consistently appearing in front of. He also has the most Instagram followers by a large chunk over his peers.

For comparison’s sake, some of the more popular videos from the Top 26 were by We Ani (413K views), Nutsa Buzaladze (410K views) and Tyson Venegas (339K views). Many contestants in the Top 26 are between 100-250K views. With Iam receiving more than four times the amount of most of his peers, he’s already proving to be a favorite to take the whole thing on Season 23. Views don’t necessarily translate to actual votes, but between that and the social media presence he is, it can be a good indicator of things to come for the promising talent.

Iam’s fate will be decided with the next set of ‘American Idol’ episodes on Sunday and Monday. The results of the first round of fan voting will be revealed as the Top 26 drops to the Top 20 and eventually down to the Top 12 in a few weeks.