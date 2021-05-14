LISTEN: ‘American Idol’ Releases Finalists’ Original Singles

Ahead of the Sunday, May 16, 2021 live show, “American Idol” released the new singles from this season’s finalists.

According to Billboard, America’s final five hit the studio for the first time this season to record originals alongside superstar writer-producers, including Grammy winner Christopher “Tricky” Stewart, who was behind the Beyoncé hit “Single Ladies” and Justin Bieber’s “Baby.”

Caleb Kennedy, who was in the top 5, also got a chance to record his single (“Raised on Dirt”), but it’s unclear whether or not the show will release it. The 16-year-old country singer announced he was leaving “American Idol” following his involvement in a KKK-themed video when he was younger. The video surfaced online after Kennedy was voted into the top five of the competition on Sunday, May 9, 2021. Kennedy has since apologized on social media.

Still in the competition is Grace Kinstler, Willie Spence, Chayce Beckham, and Casey Bishop. Their original singles were released on Friday, May 14 on streaming platforms. Former contestants Arthur Gunn and Hunter Metts, both part of the original top 7, also got a chance to record songs before they were eliminated. They are available to stream as well.

The show also released lyric videos accompanying the top 4 songs.

Check out the singles below:

Listen to the Finalists’ Original Songs

The original songs are available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, as well as other popular platforms.

The following are the finalists and song titles: Kinstler (“Love Someone”), Bishop (“Love Me, Leave Me”), Beckham (“23”), and Spence (“Never Be Alone”), as well as eliminated contestants, Gunn (“Save Me Now”), and Metts (“20,000 Kisses”).

Willie Pence

LYRIC VIDEO! Willie Spence's Single "Never Be Alone" – American Idol 2021Willie Spence's new single is "Never Be Alone"!

Chayce Beckham

Start learning the lyrics to @ChayceBeckham's new single "23"! 😎🎸 Watch him sing it on SUNDAY'S #AmericanIdol! pic.twitter.com/QfQUWwywPT — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) May 14, 2021

Casey Bishop

LYRIC VIDEO! Casey Bishop's "Love Me, Leave Me" – American Idol 2021"Love Me, Leave Me" by Casey Bishop

Grace Kinstler

LYRIC VIDEO! Grace Kinstler's Single "Love Someone" – American Idol 2021"Love Someone" by Grace Kinstler is out now!

Arthur Gunn

Save Me Now – Arthur Gunn (Official Art Track)Stream/download here: ArthurGunn.lnk.to/SaveMeNowID

Hunter Metts

Hunter Metts – 20,000 Kisses (Official Art Track)Stream/download here: HunterMetts.lnk.to/20000KissesID

When is the Season 19 Finale and Who Will Win the Top Prize?

𝐍𝐄𝐗𝐓 𝐒𝐔𝐍𝐃𝐀𝐘 we narrow down to your ✨ 𝐓𝐎𝐏 𝟑 ✨ You vote again 𝗟𝗜𝗩𝗘 to decide who makes it to the 𝗙𝗜𝗡𝗔𝗟𝗘 …and 🎶 @ashemusic & @finneas perform “𝐓𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐅𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐬 𝐀𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐭” 🎶#AmericanIdol — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) May 10, 2021

A season 19 “American Idol” winner will be crowned live on Sunday, May 23, 2021 at 8 p.m. Eastern. The episode will be three hours long and is set to air live coast-to-coast.

The finalists include Spence, Kinstler, Beckham, and Bishop. They each received the most votes from fans during the May 9 episode following their performances of Coldplay and Mother’s Day songs. Gunn and Metts were eliminated during the live show. As of this writing, it’s unclear if a former contestant will take the fifth spot left open by Kennedy.

Who is predicted to win “American Idol?”

Golden Derby predicts Bishop will win the Idol crown after nailing her two May 9 performances of Coldplay’s “Paradise” and “Ironic” by Alanis Morisette. Close in second will be Pence, who sung “Yellow” by Coldplay and “You Are So Beautiful” by Joe Cocker.

The next “American Idol” episode airs live on Sunday, May 16. The top finalists will perform yet again for America’s vote before two are eliminated. During the episode, contestants will be mentored by FINNEAS, a musician most famous for his musical collaborations with his superstar sister Billie Eilish. They will also perform their new singles for the first time live on stage.

“American Idol” is already gearing up for next season after announcing on May 9 that aspiring artists can sign up to receive casting alerts for upcoming virtual open calls and auditions. On May 13, the show announced on Instagram that it was renewed for another season.

“American Idol” airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. Eastern on ABC.

