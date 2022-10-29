‘American Idol’ Alum Benson Boone Sells Out U.S. Tour in Less Than One Minute

Former “American Idol” contestant Benson Boone must feel pretty good about flipping off the show that catapulted him to fame. The 20-year-old singer made a big impression on the judges in his run on the show, which aired in the spring of 2021, including when he back-flipped his way out of the audition room with his golden ticket to Hollywood.

Though Boone made it to the Top 24, he quit mid-season, signed a major record deal soon after, and has had a meteoric rise in the music industry — including just selling out his first U.S. tour in under a minute.

Benson Boone Skyrocketed to Fame After ‘American Idol’ Audition

When Boone auditioned for the “Idol” judges, which aired during the season 19 premiere, they knew right away he was something special.

“They’re going to swoon over Benson Boone,” Perry told him. “I see you winning ‘American Idol’ if you want it.”

But Boone, who hails from Seattle, left “American Idol” after learning he’d made the Top 24, unsure if it was the right path for him since he’d only begun singing a year before.

“When it started, I was just kind of like excited to be there and just having a good time, enjoying what I was doing,” he told ABC Audio. “But as I went on…realizing that winning could be a possibility, that’s when it kicked in that maybe I don’t fully know why I’m there.”

When the show began airing in early 2021, viewers fell in love with the goofy and humble teen, and his already-impressive TikTok following soared to 1.7 million. Imagine Dragons lead singer Dan Reynolds loved him too; he reached out via Instagram saying that he dug his vibe and voice. The two wrote songs together for three days in Las Vegas, Reynolds decided to sign him to his record label, and the rest is pop star history.

Boone’s song “Ghost Town” became his first single on the Billboard Hot 100, entering the Top 25 on both the Top 40 and Hot AC charts, has reached nearly 200 million streams on Spotify, and has been RIAA-certified Gold. In July 2022, he released his debut EP, “Walk Me Home,” and he dropped his newest single — a ballad called “Before You” — on October 27.

Boone tweeted, “Okay I thought I was gonna be stressed when I released the song today but I’M SO HAPPY I HOPE YOU ALL LOVE IT.”

Now, he can’t wait to perform for his U.S. fans. And apparently, they can’t either.

Benson Boone Sells Out West Coast Tour in Under a Minute

Boone has been on tour in Australia, New Zealand and even in Norway, where he scored his first No. 1 hit and performed for 50,000 fans, but he has not yet headlined his own concerts in the U.S. On October 25, he released tickets to his December tour in four cities on the West Coast: Salt Lake City, Seattle, Phoenix, and Santa Ana, California.

The next day, Boone posted on Instagram that the concerts sold out in less than a minute and that his team had added a second show — and then a third — near Salt Lake City, which quickly sold out, too.

He wrote, “YOU GUYS ARE INCREDIBLE YOU SOLD OUT MY TOUR IN LESS THAN A MINUTE!!!”

On October 28, he told Notion that his sudden rise to stardom has been “amazing” but also difficult at times, inspiring the name of his EP — “Walk Me Home.”

“At first it was amazing,” he said. “It was my first time doing everything; there were all these new experiences. I am still getting that, but I’ve had to realize that if this is what I’m doing for the rest of my life, there are certain things I have to do. That was stressing me out and making me question if this is what I want to do.”

He continued, “The songs I was writing became kind of therapy for me. I would go into a session and express all of my feelings through these songs. From my standpoint, these songs are what helped me get through this year, they’re the ones ‘walking me home’, guiding me to a place that I’m comfortable.”