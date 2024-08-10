Famous Friends Support ‘American Idol’ Star Amid ‘Pain & Sorrow’ of Family Death

Two weeks after the sudden death of her dad, country star and “American Idol” alum Lauren Alaina has returned to touring with Jason Aldean, thanks to help from her family, fans, and many famous friends who’ve offered their support on and off the road.

On August 6, 2024, Alaina, 29, posted a lengthy note of gratitude on social media, thanking everyone who’s provided love and help since her dad, Jerry Eugene (J.J.) Suddeth, died unexpectedly at age 52 on July 23.

Captioning a carousel of photos beginning with one of her being embraced by Aldean, a longtime friend with whom she is on tour this summer, Alaina wrote, “Thank you. I can’t think of much else to say right now other than thank you. Thank you to everyone who has checked on me and continued to show up for me.”

Lauren Alaina’s Received Support From Many Country Stars, From Jason Aldean to Wynonna Judd

Alaina missed the first several dates of Aldean’s tour because of her dad’s death, but has rejoined the tour, which lasts through September. In her post, Alaina specifically thanked Aldean and his wife Brittany, writing, “Thank you to @jasonaldean and @brittanyaldean and your team for treating me like family.”

She also expressed gratitude to her husband of less than a year, Cam Arnold, and her family by writing, “Thank you to my husband for being the arms that are holding me together all day and all night long. Thank you to my brother and sister and their beautiful babies for the FaceTimes at all times of the day to make me smile or bring me comfort in any way you can. Thank you to my momma and bonus dad for coming out on the road with me.”

“Thank you to my team for giving me a loving environment on the road,” the season 10 “Idol” runner-up continued. “Most of all thank you Jesus for the unconditional love and strength from the Kingdom of God surrounding all of us right now as we navigate this pain and sorrow. See you this weekend IN, OH, PA 🤍”

Multiple famous friends responded to Alaina’s post, including country legend Wynonna Judd, who wrote, “I’m a call or text away, dear one. 🙏🏼🤍”

Kimberly Schlapman of Little Big Town commented, “Oh Lauren. I’m so very very sorry!!! 🙏🏻🙏🏻♥️♥️”

Shay Mooney of Dan+Shay chimed in, “Love you Lauren!!!! ♥️🙏”

Country duo Tigirlily wrote, “Praying for you Lauren ❤️”

Other celebrity friends who weighed in on Alaina’s latest post to offer condolences and love included Chase Matthew, who is also on the road with Alaina and Aldean, “Bachelorette” alum Colton Underwood, and country stars Jake Owen, Carly Pearce, and Charles Esten.

Lauren Alaina Wrote a Song for the Father/Daughter Dance at Her February Wedding

Suddeth died mere months after walking his daughter down the aisle on February 5. Divorced from Alaina’s mom for years, Suddeth was also engaged to be married, according to his obituary. On June 9, he had posted engagement photos after proposing to Lori Lytle.

The day after his death, Alaina posted a white-on-black text message via social media that said, “We lost my daddy last night, and I really don’t have words yet. I want to let y’all know that I’m not able to play the three shows I had scheduled for this weekend in Savannah, Virginia Beach, and Charlotte as I am going home to be with my family.”

Before signing her message with her dad’s longtime nickname for her, she wrote, “Thank you for your prayers and understanding. Pinky 🤍”

Alaina was so close with her dad that she wrote a song about him for their dad-and-daughter dance at her wedding reception, which she shared on Instagram as the background music for a montage video of him with her now-husband.

““I knew I found the one when they became best friends,” she sang. “My good ole boy and My Old Man.”