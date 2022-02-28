WATCH: ‘American Idol’s’ Lionel Richie Praises Taylor Jalen Fagins ‘Powerful’ Audition

“American Idol’s” two-hour season 20 premiere ended the night with a very special moment. The final singer of the episode was Taylor Jalen Fagins, a young Black man who performed an original song that touched on Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and other Black citizens who have been killed in the past few years. The song is called “We Need More” and it made for a “powerful” moment for judge Lionel Richie. Watch below.

Lionel Said They Want Artists To Feel Comfortable Enough to Perform Original Songs

Before Taylor came in to sing for the judges, Lionel said that they want “American Idol” to be a safe space for singers to sing original songs for them.

“When we started this journey five years ago, we had great expectations of changing ‘American Idol’ to where you could come in and express yourself. This show right here is an artists’ show. We’re looking for great artists and if they feel comfortable enough to come out here and present their songs as who they are, God bless ’em,” said Lionel.

When he came in, Taylor said that he usually just writes his music for himself, but he “decided that it would be a good idea to audition for ‘American Idol'” so that he can “share a piece of [his] heart with people.”

He then performed his original piece and left the judges in tears.

Lionel Said It’s ‘Disgusting’ That That Song Needs to Be Written in 2022

In his critique of Taylor, Lionel said that he remembers the protest songs of the 1960s and that it’s “disgusting” that Taylor’s song can still be written in the year 2022.

“That’s pretty powerful. … What I’m emotional about is we need your song in 2022. How disgusting,” said Lionel. “That was very powerful, I’m very proud of you. … I’m very proud to bring an artist like yourself to actually be able to be free to express. My answer, to get you started, is a resounding, absolute yes. Welcome aboard.”

Judge Luke Bryan added, “Gosh, man, you don’t hold back on your feelings. Don’t hold back on what life shows you and always write about it. That was a really, really magical moment for me where I just took every ounce of it in. It was special.”

“I’m glad you didn’t keep that to yourself,” said judge Katy Perry. “Activism comes in so many different forms and it seems that art has the most impact at the end of the day. I just think you should continue your process and hopefully influence a better world. … Telling stories is what we’re all in the business of and the greatest storyteller wins. I want more, so I’m going to give you a yes.”

After Taylor left the room with his golden ticket in hand, Lionel said, “I wanna hear what his plays are like, I wanna hear what his movies are like. This kid right here is something special.”

If you’d like to hear more of Taylor’s music, check out his Instagram account and Spotify page.

“American Idol” season 20 airs Sundays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC.

