Viewers Call For ‘Idol’ To Bring Back Contestant After Technical Difficulties

On the April 25, 2022 episode of ABC’s “American Idol“, the top 11 artists performed live coast-to-coast with hopes of receiving enough votes from viewers to make it through to the top 9. Some fans were unhappy with the results, however.

During the episode, judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan chose songs for the remaining 11 artists to perform. The judges were in their own competition this time around, with the judge who had the most songs chosen by contestants being named the winner of the contest.

At the end of the night, Tristen Gressett was sent home. Some viewers noted that they didn’t even get to see Gressett perform during the episode, however.

Some Viewers Didn’t See Gressett Perform

On the Reddit thread about saying goodbye to Gressett, some called out ABC.

“So Tristan performance was cut on the live show and he was cut off the show,” one person wrote.

Another commented, “On Hulu where I live right when Tristan was supposed to perform it went to two Ford commercials in a row and came back when he finished. What the F.”

“In Utah as well on DVR on Xfinity,” one person replied.

It seems as though some viewers were unable to watch Gressett perform, then, and it’s possible he missed out on some votes because of that. On the other hand, Gressett was also in the bottom half and had to be saved by the judges to get into the top 14.

Some thought that the errors should mean Gressett should get another chance.

“Technical errors alone should bring him back!” one person wrote. “I’m truly upset about him being eliminated. He brings a show and is very entertaining! Truly flawed elimination.”

Others blamed the elimination on his song choice and not on any technical issues. Gressett performed “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” by The Rolling Stones, and it was a high-energy performance.

“I don’t remember which judge picked it, but as soon as he picked it, I cringed,” the person wrote. “He’s so fun to watch, but it’s still a vocal competition, and that song doesn’t showcase anything for anybody.”

On the live thread during the episode, fans talked about loving Gressett’s performance.

“Justice for Tristan,” one person wrote after the show concluded.

Another wrote, “I’m so upset. Tristan was so fun to watch tonight.”

Gressett Is Thankful For His Time On ‘American Idol’

Gressett took to Instagram after his elimination to thank his fans.

“What a beautiful experience,” he wrote. “Being with this amazing family of singers was such a blessing. I’m so happy to have went out with a BANG!! Thank y’all so much to everyone who voted, and to everyone who has supported me through this journey.”

He added, “Y’all are the reason I perform, and the reason I will continue to. Huge things are gonna be happening soon !!!! MY JOURNEY HAS JUST BEGUN.”

‘American Idol’ Season 20 Schedule

There are just a handful of episodes remaining in the season 20 schedule of “American Idol” in 2022, and that means that the full schedule is available. The show will officially end for the season on Sunday, May 22 with a three-hour episode.

There will be no more Monday night episodes after the “Great Idol Reunion,” which airs on Monday, May 2.

Here’s what the remainder of the current known “American Idol” schedule looks like:

Sunday May 1 – Disney Night (Top 10 performances, LIVE coast-to-coast)

– Disney Night (Top 10 performances, LIVE coast-to-coast) Monday May 2 – “The Great Idol Reunion” featuring fan-favorite alums

– “The Great Idol Reunion” featuring fan-favorite alums Sunday May 8 – Top 7 (LIVE coast-to-coast performances)

– Top 7 (LIVE coast-to-coast performances) Sunday, May 15 – Top 5 (LIVE coast-to-coast)

Top 5 (LIVE coast-to-coast) Sunday, May 22 – Season finale, winner crowned

READ NEXT: ‘American Idol’ Eliminated Contestant on ‘Unfortunate’ Reality of Show