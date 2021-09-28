‘American Idol’ Star’s Wife Promotes Anti-Biden & ‘Unvaxxed’ Clothing Line

Jason Aldean’s wife and children are promoting anti-Joe Biden and anti-vaccination merchandise.

On September 26, Aldean’s wife, Brittany Aldean, posted a photo to Instagram wearing a shirt that read: “Anti Biden Social Club.”

The next photo in the series of clips featured her children wearing a shirt with “Hidin’ From Biden” written on it.

The shirts come from “The ‘Unvaxxed’ Collection” from a company called Daddy T-45. Another item in the same collection features the text: “F*** Biden.”

Brittany and her children are even featured on the clothing company’s site.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jason Aldean: “My Boy!”

While Aldean did not personally wear merchandise from “The Unvaxxed Collection” in his wife’s Instagram photos, he did write “My boy!” in the comments section of the photo of his son donning a “Hidin’ From Biden” shirt.

The website’s photo banner features former President Trump holding a gun.

According to Too Fab, Brittany has received backlash for posting political content on a number of occasions.

In January, after the attack on the United States Capitol in Washingon, D.C., the outlet reported that Brittany “posted a photo of two of the rioters, whom she claimed were ‘Antifa disguised as Trump supporters… shocker.'”

Too Fab wrote, “That was later proved to be false, and she bemoaned the fact that she was ordered to delete it.”

Brittany Aldean On Social Media

In August, according to Fox News, Brittany hosted a Q&A on her Instagram stories, and was asked, “What helped you be more open about your political views on here when most people don’t agree?”

The outlet reported Brittany as replying, “I personally don’t give a damn if people don’t agree with me. I think it’s important now more than ever to stand for what you believe, even if it ‘goes against the grain.’ Do your research, and form your own opinion – speak out if you wish. But most importantly, don’t bully people who feel differently than you.”

During the same segment, Brittany said, “I think you’d be surprised how many people do agree but aren’t able to speak about their views. (And understandably so.) The amount of supportive messages I get is unbelievable.”

Too Fab also reported that Brittany posted a photo of herself wearing a Trump shirt in the days after the presidential election. However, one look at her Instagram shows that that photograph has been removed.

Brittany has an impressive 1.9 million followers on Instagram— larger than that of country star Maren Morris, who has 1.5 million, and LeAnn Rimes, who has under 1 million followers.

Jason and Brittany met in September 2012. According to Country Now, Aldean was married to his high school sweetheart, Jessica Ussery, at the time. With Ussery, Jason has two daughters: Keeley and Kendyl. With Brittany, the couple has two children of their own: Navy and Memphis.