‘American Idol’ Spoilers: Which 16 Contestants Make it Through?

During this week’s episode of American Idol, the judges will narrow down the competition to the Top 16.

According to The Idol Pad, the following contestants make it through:

Alanis Sophia

Alyssa Wray

Ava August

Brennan Hepler (aka Beane)

Caleb Kennedy

Casey Bishop

Cassandra Coleman

Chayce Beckham

Colin Jamieson

DeShawn Goncalves

Grace Kinstler

Graham DeFranco

Hunter Metts

Madison Watkins

Willie Spence

Wyatt Pike

Here’s what you need to know:

Who Will Win ‘American Idol’?

We still have a ways to go, but the internet is already weighing in on who could win this season of Idol.

According to Gold Derby, the frontrunner is 20-year-old Grace Kinstler.

For her original audition, Kinstler sang “Natural Woman” by Aretha Franklin and blew the judges away. In fact, according to the outlet, she raked in more YouTube views “than anyone not named Claudia Conway.”

The outlet reports that Willie Spence is currently slated to land in second, with Chayce Beckham in third.

What Do We Know About These Contestants?

Kinstler, for one, is a student at Berklee College of Music. Interestingly enough, there are five students from Berklee College of Music competing on this season of the show.

In an interview with Mass Live, Berklee’s president, Roger H. Brown, shared, “I think it is almost impossible not to notice how talented, strong, and confident our students are, even when singing with Joss Stone, one of the great voices of her generation. Makes me proud!”

Willie Spence, meanwhile, is the only contestant to hail from Georgia. In an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Spence shared, “I feel the emotion and the power in these types of songs. They’re all powerhouse vocalists. That’s what I’m drawn to.”

The outlet notes that Spence was hospitalized last year, and has since gotten his weight down by 200 pounds. The Douglas, Georgia, native is 21-years-old.

Speaking about singing his duet with Katharine McPhee on Idol, Spence shared, “It was incredible. It was amazing. It felt surreal to be on stage with her. I loved every minute of it. She just had a baby, and she could still blow like that. Amazing! David Foster, her husband, wrote that song, so there was that extra pressure. But for me, extra pressure is not bad. When I feel pressure, I think of my family, and that motivates me.”

Spence says that he has been eating right and “making sure his voice feels good” for his next performance. On top of that, he makes sure to save time for rest.

Chayce Beckham, meanwhile, is one of this year’s heartthrobs and has received plenty of praise from the judges.

After his first audition, Katy Perry said, “You sound like the heart of American, I think you’re a top 5.”

Beckham is a songwriter and has struggled with alcoholism in his past. According to TVOM, he’s been spending the last few years focusing on releasing his own music and is planning on dropping a solo album in 2021.

