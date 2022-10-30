Three ‘Idol’ Stars Face Off For People’s Choice Award

The 2022 People’s Choice Awards are coming on December 6. The nominations announced earlier this week see three “American Idol” stars up for the same award.

Season 1 winner Kelly Clarkson, season 3 finalist Jennifer Hudson, and “Idol” host Ryan Seacrest’s talk shows have all grabbed nominations for the award for The Daytime Talk Show of 2022. “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, “The Jennifer Hudson Show”, and “Live with Kelly and Ryan” are in a star-studded category, and will be up against “The Drew Barrymore Show”, “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, “Good Morning America”, “Today with Hoda & Jenna”, and “The View”.

Do The ‘American Idol’ Stars Stand a Chance At Winning?

The People’s Choice Award winners are all determined by public vote, so Clarkson, Hudson, and Seacrest all could come out on top, however they are up against some tough competition.

“The Ellen Degeneres Show” wrapped its final season earlier this year and has won the People’s Choice Award for Daytime Talk Show every year since the award was first given out in 2018. Notably, the show beat out “Live With Kelly and Ryan”, which was nominated each of those years, as well as “The Kelly Clarkson Show” which has been nominated every year since 2020.

Prior to the Daytime Talk Show category, there was an award for Daytime Talk Show Host, which Degeneres has won every year it was given between 2005 and 2017, beating Oprah Winfrey and Jay Leno on multiple occasions.

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” and “The Drew Barrymore Show” are both first-time nominees in this category, so it remains unclear if they will be able to break Degeneres’s streak, or if “Ellen” will take home one last People’s Choice Award. Hudson, who recently completed her EGOT by winning a Tony for producing the Broadway musical “A Strange Loop”, would love to add a “P” by winning this award.

Any evidence that would suggest a possible “Ellen” upset points to Clarkson, whose talk show has beaten Degeneres for the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Talk Show Entertainment in 2021 and 2022. Clarkson has also taken home the Emmy for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host at the past three ceremonies, though the Emmys are voted on by the Television Academy, rather than an open fan vote.

The final winner will be revealed on December 6 at the ceremony. Read below for more information about how to vote for and watch the awards.

Where to Watch the People’s Choice Awards

The 48th People’s Choice Awards will be hosted by Kenan Thompson from SNL, who is also nominated for The Comedy TV Star of 2022. The ceremony will air live on both NBC and E! on Tuesday, December 6, at 9 pm Eastern.

E! will be hosting a pre-show red carpet special, “Live From E!: The 2022 People’s Choice Awards”, starting at 7 pm Eastern.

Voting for the 2022 awards is open now at www.votepca.com, and will remain open through Wednesday, November 9 at 11:59 pm Eastern. Fans can also vote on Twitter, and according to NBC, “all votes submitted on Turbo Tuesday (November 1) will count twice, equaling up to a maximum of 50 votes per day, per category, per voting method.”

