‘American Idol’ Stars Unite to Remember Singer 6 Months After Death

Two “American Idol” superstars will be among the performers who plan to unite for a televised tribute to late country music hitmaker Toby Keith, who died of stomach cancer at age 62 on February 5, 2024.

“American Idol” judge Luke Bryan and season 4 winner Carrie Underwood, who were both friends with Keith, are part of the star-studded lineup for a July 29 tribute concert at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena called “American Icon: Celebrating Toby Keith.” Tickets to the event became available on June 28.

The concert will be filmed and air as a two-hour NBC special on August 28, according to Deadline.

Proceeds From Ticket Sales Will Benefit Toby Keith’s Charity for Critically Sick Children

In addition to Bryan and Underwood, a bevy of country stars are set to appear during the tribute to Keith, per Deadline, including season 22 “Idol” mentor Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, Eric Church, Ashley McBryde, Parker McCollum, Darius Rucker, and the War And Treaty.

Deadline reported that the participating stars will perform original songs and some of Keith’s hits. During his career, Keith had 42 top-10 hits including 33 number one country songs, and 44 million albums sold, the outlet said, with songs included “Should’ve Been a Cowboy,” “How Do You Like Me Now?!” and “I Love This Bar.”

After watching a video montage of his achievements during the People’s Choice Country Awards in September 2023, where he received the event’s first icon award, Keith told People, “Just seeing how enormous the career I amassed over 30 years when they show the video, you know where you were when you wrote all those songs, you hear those numbers and you’re just like, you looked up one day and all of a sudden 30 years went by.”

According to Billboard, a portion of ticket sales for the July 29 concert will benefit The Toby Keith Foundation’s OK Kids Korral — a respite in Oklahoma City for families of children dealing with critical illnesses. Proceeds will also go to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.

Luke Bryan Called Toby Keith an ‘Iconic Artist’

The day after Keith’s death, his family released a statement that said the entertainer “died peacefully last night on February 5th, surrounded by his family.”

“He fought his fight with grace and courage,” the statement continued. “Please respect the privacy of his family at this time.”

Diagnosed with stomach cancer in 2021, according to The Oklahoman, Keith underwent six months of chemotherapy, radiation and surgery. In June 2023, he told the outlet that with continuing chemo, his tumor has shrunk by a third and his bloodwork was looking good.

“Basically, everything is in a real positive trend,” he told the paper. “You never know with cancer, so you have to prepare.”

Fans and friends had hoped Keith’s health was on the rebound when he announced he’d be playing two December shows at Park MGM in Las Vegas, his first official headlining shows since his cancer diagnosis, according to People. A third show was later added, per Variety.

After his death just over a month later, tributes poured in from his country music peers. As Bryan arrived in Hawaii to film the top 24 performances on “Idol,” he wrote on Instagram, “Just arriving at American idol and seeing the sad news in our country community. An iconic artist and a great man. Your songs turn every room into a good time.”

Underwood shared multiple photos in an Instagram post and wrote, “Saddle up the horses, Jesus, ‘cause a true blue COWBOY just made his ride up to heaven!!! Introduce him to all the Okies and sign that boy up for the choir! “We’re gonna miss you, Toby, but my heart has no doubt that you are standing in the presence of our King right now!! See you again someday, friend.”

During an April appearance at the Grand Old Opry, Underwood performed Keith’s hit, “Should’ve Been a Cowboy,” and at the end of the song, she pointed to the sky and said his name.