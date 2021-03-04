Todrick Hall Comes to Taylor Swift’s Defense

Todrick Hall is stepping up for his girl, Taylor Swift.

Earlier this week, Swift took to social media after hearing a joke in Netflix’s new series, Ginny & Georgia. The joke involved an actor saying, “What do you care? You go through men faster than Taylor Swift.”

In response to the joke, Swift wrote on Twitter, “Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back. How about we stop degrading hard-working women by defining this horse shit as FuNnY. Also, @netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn’t look cute on you Broken heart Happy Women’s History Month I guess.”

Now, Todrick Hall is going one step further to support Swift.

‘Taylor Has Bigger Balls Than Any Man I’ve Ever Dated’

.@Todrick speaks out against Netflix’s Ginny and Georgia after the show made a sexist reference to Taylor Swift: “Let’s make holding people, writers, networks accountable for treating humans like humans and not allowing them to use someone’s personal life as the butt of a joke.” pic.twitter.com/zF15IhyF9F — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 2, 2021

In tweets that have since disappeared, Hall, according to the New York Post, wrote that Swift “hasn’t dated a crazy amount of people… the joke makes no sense.”

He added, “Not that it matters… but I can think of quite a few pop stars who run through men/women like it’s cardio and no one mentions their names.”

He finished, “The double standards are ridiculous.”

At another point, Hall said, “Let’s making holding people, writers, networks accountable for treating humans like humans and not allowing them to use someone’s personal life as the butt of a joke. As actors sometimes we are just happy to be in the room, and we’ll do or say whatever we must to get the job done. Times are a-changing. If something feels wrong or unethical to you, you must speak up!”

Whether or not young actors truly feel they can speak up on a set, however, is up for debate. One person wrote on Twitter, per the New York Post, “[This] is completely out of touch to think that young actors have the ability to speak up without consequences. Most do not have the privileges nor the platform Taylor does.”

As the New York Post pointed out, Swift has been dating Joe Alwyn now for years “longer than some marriages last,” in the words of Hall.

Some People Weren’t Happy With Hall’s Tweets

A number of social users media shared that they were not happy with Hall’s tweets, and wrote that his remarks, while attempting to support Taylor, were actually sexist.

Supporting his friend by throwing sexist jabs? Happy Women’s History Month I guess — ᴊᴇʟᴀ➴ (@jelevision) March 3, 2021

One person wrote, “Supporting his friend by throwing sexist jabs? Happy Women’s History Month I guess.”

Another wrote that Hall is “slut-shaming other people.”

todrick is slut-shaming other people and has slut shamed kim k in the past. he has no right to speak here on this issue, especially not this way. pic.twitter.com/6iGe5urwi1 — elle/eli (@observer_elle) March 3, 2021

Some brought up Hall’s past tweets about Kim Kardashian, for example, whom he “publicly dragged last year in order to defend Swift,” in the words of BuzzFeed News.

But as a previous Heavy article highlighted, “This isn’t the first time a television show– specifically, a Netflix television show– has made light of Swift’s exes. As People pointed out, the Netflix show Degrassi: Next Class, similarly included the line: ‘Taylor Swift made an entire career off her exes.'”

