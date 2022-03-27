Why Isn’t ‘American Idol’ On Tonight? When Is The Next New Episode? 3/27

ABC’s “American Idol” is not on in its usual time slot tonight, March 27, 2022. The show was pushed back because of ABC’s broadcast of the Academy Awards.

The next new episode of “American Idol” airs at 11:30 p.m. Eastern time on ABC on March 27, 2022. The episode features parts of auditions that were not seen during the previous five audition episodes.

Then, the season continues tomorrow night, Monday, March 28, with the first of Hollywood Week featuring the Genre Challenge.

Fan-Favorite Former Contestants Join ‘American Idol’

Bobby Bones, who was an in-house mentor on “American Idol” for nearly half a decade, left the show ahead of season 20. When that gap was revealed, “Idol” brought back fan-favorite former contestants to mentor the current “American Idol” hopefuls.

Jordin Sparks, David Cook, Lauren Alaina, Ruben Studdard, Chayce Beckham, Lee DeWyze, and Haley Reinhart will each be returning to the show that helped launch their careers. Each of the former contestants announced their involvement on social media.

“I’m really excited to be back on @AmericanIdol next Monday (3/28) to talk through my experience with the season 20 contestants,” Beckham wrote on Instagram. “It was a wild ride for me and maybe I can offer a little bit of advice to the next potential winner.”

Cook announced that he will be mentoring the contestants in the rock genre, Reinhart will be mentoring in the soul genre, and DeWyze will be mentoring in the indie and folk genre.

“SURPRISE,” Sparks wrote. “I’ve kept this secret for a few months…I’m coming back to @AmericanIdol as a mentor for #HollywoodWeek! I’m so glad to be back and I had an incredible time guiding some of the talented contestants!! So amazing to be on the other side and to share what I know. There’s so much talent!.”

During Hollywood Week, the contestants compete in two challenges: the genre challenge and the duets challenge. They’re then judged by Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie to determine who makes it through to the next round.

Later in the season, former contestant Jimmie Allen and pop star Bebe Rexha will be mentoring the contestants through the Showcase Round.

What Does the ‘American Idol’ Season 20 Schedule Look Like?

According to Futon Critic, which has been accurate with scheduling in the past, here are the dates that season 20 of “American Idol” will likely air, accompanied by our predictions of what will take place on that date:

Monday, March 28: Hollywood Week Genre Challenge

Sunday, April 3: Hollywood Week Duet Challenge

Monday, April 4: Showstopper Round/Final Judgement Round

Sunday, April 10: Top 24 at Disney’s Aulani Resort

Monday, April 11: Top 24 at Disney’s Aulani Resort

Sunday, April 17: Top 20 performances

Monday, April 18: TBA

Sunday, April 24: TBA

Monday, April 25: TBA

Sunday, May 1: TBA

Monday, May 2: TBA

Sunday, May 8: TBA

Monday, May 9: TBA

Sunday, May 14: TBA

Monday, May 16: Semi-Finals

Sunday, May 22: Season finale

Of course, the schedule is subject to change. There will definitely be shake-ups, with the show in its monumental 20th season.

Last season, for instance, the show debuted the “Comeback” twist where one contestant from a previous season of the show was voted back in to compete alongside and against the competitors of the current season.

“American Idol” airs on Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific time on ABC.

