‘American Idol’ 2022 Winners & Spoilers: Top 7 Live Results

On the May 1, 2022 episode of ABC’s “American Idol“, the top 10 artists performed Disney songs live coast-to-coast with hopes of receiving enough votes from viewers to make it through to the top 7.

During the episode, the artists were mentored by dancer and singer Derek Hough before performing live for the audience.

WARNING: Spoilers for the Top 10 performances and top 7 reveal episode of “American Idol” follow. Don’t read on if you don’t want to know who made it through to the Top 7.

Top 10 Live Recap

The episode started with judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan performing a skit, and then the contestants hopped on the stage to perform “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” accompanied by stars from the Disney hit “Encanto.”

When the judges came out, Katy was dressed as Ariel, and she was in an outfit that she couldn’t even walk in, having to be rolled onto the stage.

First up was Lady K. In her pre-recorded package at Disney, she was able to reunite with her friend Kareem and ride some of the rides. For Disney Week, she performed “How Far I’ll Go” from Moana.

She seemed to have a few issues when it came to the lyrics, and as she was in the bottom two last week, it’s possible that will have an effect on her votes tonight. The judges congratulated her and told her she looked beautiful, but they didn’t say much about her performance.

Next up was Noah Thompson with “You’ve Got a Friend In Me” from Toy Story. He was reunited with his girlfriend and his baby at Disneyland, and mentor Derek Hough told him to visualize that he was singing to his best friend when he’s singing the song.

The judges loved his performance, and he actually looked like he was having a good time on stage, which isn’t always the case. Katy said that it was her favorite performance from Noah so far.

Emyrson Flora was the next artist up, and she reunited with her family at Disneyland. She ended up singing “Carried Me With You” from Onward. She worked on stage presence with Derek Hough, and it paid off when it came to the performance. The judges thought she looked more comfortable on stage, and Luke called her a “superstar.”

The fourth performance of the night came from HunterGirl, who chose to sing “I See The Light” from Tangled. She also reunited with her little sister, and she loved meeting Derek. This is definitely a different type of performance than we’d gotten from her before, and the judges were very impressed.

Lionel told her that she “graduated” from “American Idol” with that performance, and Katy called it her “Cinderella moment.”

Jay was the next singer to perform with the song “Remember Me” from the movie Coco.

Which Artists Made the Top 7?

“American Idol” airs on Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on ABC.

