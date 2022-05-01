‘American Idol’ Season 20 Disney Night Spoilers: Song Choices Revealed

Season 20 of “American Idol” takes on Disney Night on Sunday, May 1, 2022. During the episode, the top 10 contestants will perform classic songs from Disney movies for a live audience and judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie.

There are only a handful of episodes remaining of the season, meaning that the pool of contestants will continue to shrink down ahead of the five-artist finale, which is set to air in late May 2022.

The show is also gearing up for “The Great Idol Reunion,” which airs on Monday, May 2, 2022, and will welcome back former contestants.

What Are the Artists Singing For Disney Night?

The songs were released on D23 ahead of the performances.

Here’s what each of the top 10 contestants will be singing, per Disney Blog:

Christian Guardino – “Circle of Life” from The Lion King

Emyrson Flora – “Carried Me with You” from Onward

Fritz Hager – “Go the Distance” from Hercules

HunterGirl – “I See the Light” from Tangled

Jay Copeland – “Remember Me” from Coco

Lady K – “How Far I’ll Go” from Moana

Leah Marlene – “When She Loved Me” from Toy Story 2

Mike Parker – “You’ll Be in My Heart” from Tarzan

Nicolina Bozzo – “Poor Unfortunate Souls” from The Little Mermaid

Noah Thompson – “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” from Toy Story

There will also be a performance of “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from Rhenzy and Adassa.

Derek Hough Stepped In As Mentor

Originally, the show announced that Broadway star Ben Platt, who is known for his work in both the Broadway play and the movie adaptation of “Dear Evan Hansen,” would be mentoring the contestants.

Then, fans saw Derek Hough working with the contestants at Disneyland, leading to speculation that he was part of the episode. Hough has been a fixture on ABC for many years, including his work on “Dancing With the Stars,” the “Disney Family Singalong,” and “Step Into… The Movies With Derek and Julianne Hough,” so it should come as no surprise that he stepped in to fill a role on “American Idol.”

Later, Hough’s presence was announced by “American Idol.”

“The multitalented @derekhough is our #DisneyNight mentor from @Disneyland,” they posted.

There was also a video where Hough told fans to tune in to watch “American Idol” on Sunday when he’ll be a guest mentor.

‘American Idol’ Season 2022 Schedule

There are just a handful of episodes remaining in the season 20 schedule of “American Idol” in 2022, and that means that the full schedule is available. The show will officially end for the season on Sunday, May 22 with a three-hour episode.

There will be no more Monday night episodes after the “Great Idol Reunion,” which airs on Monday, May 2.

Here’s what the remainder of the current known “American Idol” schedule looks like:

Sunday, May 1 – Disney Night (Top 10 performances, LIVE coast-to-coast)

– Disney Night (Top 10 performances, LIVE coast-to-coast) Monday, May 2 – “The Great Idol Reunion” featuring fan-favorite alums

– “The Great Idol Reunion” featuring fan-favorite alums Sunday, May 8 – Top 7 (LIVE coast-to-coast performances)

– Top 7 (LIVE coast-to-coast performances) Sunday, May 15 – Top 5 (LIVE coast-to-coast)

Top 5 (LIVE coast-to-coast) Sunday, May 22 – Season finale, winner crowned

“American Idol” airs on Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on ABC.

