‘American Idol’ Top 12 Predictions: Who Fans Think Will Make the Cut

Season 20 of ABC’s “American Idol” has narrowed down the field of contestants to the top 24 ahead of the Hawaii round of the competition, which is when live voting will start.

At the time of writing, the top 24 consists of 14 women and 10 men. They will be split into groups of 12 for the Hawaii round, and live voting will happen overnight. The following week, the results will be announced and the field will be narrowed down to the top 20.

Judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie will no longer be the ones making the decisions, which means that the way the competition goes may be somewhat unpredictable. That doesn’t stop fans from making predictions about which contestants will go far in the competition, however.

‘American Idol’ Season 20 Top 24

Here are the artists who have made it through to the top 24:

Women

Allegra Miles Ava Maybee Cadence Baker Danielle Finn Elli Rowe Emyrson Flora Hunter Girl Katyrah Love Kenedi Anderson Kezia Istonia (a.k.a. Lady K.) Leah Marlene Nicolina Bozzo Sage Scarlet Ayliz

Men

Cameron Whitcomb Christian Guardino Daniel Marshall Fritz Hager Jacob Moran Jay Copeland Mike Parker Noah Thompson Sir Blayke Tristen Gressett

Fans Think Noah Thompson, Fritz Hager & More Will Make Final 12

Fans shared which contestants they think will make it through to the top 12 in a Reddit thread.

The first poster believes the top 12 will consist of Noah Thompson, Fritz Hager, Tristen Gressett, Jacob Moran, Mike Parker, Jay Copeland, Emyrson Flora, Katyrah Love, Elli Rowe, Nicolina, Sage and Huntergirl.

Generally, people agreed with that prediction, though some thought they were missing one person.

“Christian [Guardino] is a better singer than all of them though,” one reply read. When the poster said they did not like his Showstopper round performance, the person said that they did not like Noah’s performances.

One person replied, “I like everything about his voice except the fact that he is constantly flat. I’m really interested to see how he progresses through to the next stage(s).”

Noah Thompson is one person who showed up in multiple prediction lists as well after he delivered a country rendition of Rihanna’s “Stay” for his Showstopper performance.

“Noah has a tremendous country sound to his voice,” one person wrote. “I know everyone here seems to hate country singers, but watch out for him. He could end up going pretty deep.”

One person said they’d swap out Tristen Gressett for Allegra Miles. Miles has not had a lot of screentime yet, which may be detrimental for her chances to be on the show long-term, however, as pointed out by user u/WordEmergency on Reddit. Miles is one of four top 24 contestants who have missed out on airtime for at least three performances.

Another person had a different prediction for their top 12, including Christian Guardino, Sage, Nicolina, Mike Parker, Jacob Moran, Lady K, Leah Marlene, Ava Maybee, Huntergirl, Jay Copeland, Sir Blake, and Tristen Gressett.

“Jay is just awful,” one person replied. “I can’t stand him.”

One person also shared their own updated top 12, and they included Elli Rowe, who has gotten next to no screentime, Cameron Whitcomb, Daniel Marshall, Ava, Lady K, Jay, Sir Blake, Kenedi Anderson, Nicolina, and Noah Thompson.

Kenedi Anderson may have dropped out of the competition, however. There have been performances missing from the YouTube channel, and the show has not posted about her on social media since the Hollywood Genre Challenge.

“American Idol” airs on Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific time on ABC.

