‘American Idol’ Season 19: Top 16 Results Predictions

ABC’s American Idol aired performances from the top 24 contestants and opened voting up to the public on Sunday, April 4 and Monday, April 5, 2021. Judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie all gave their feedback to their contestants, but they were not directly involved in who will ultimately move forward in the competitions.

The “All-Star Duets and Solos” round featured performances from all 24 of the remaining American Idol contestants alongside 12 renowned artists like Josh Groban, Jewel, Brandon Boyd, Jason Aldean, Brian McKnight, Katharine McPhee and Tori Kelly.

Though the vote is sometimes hard to predict, we do have some ideas about who we think will be moving through to the next round of the competition based on previous performances.

Night One: Who Will Move On?

Since the competition was split up into two groups, viewers voted separately on performances to decide who will be moving on.

Here’s who competed for the eight spots available on night one:

Alanis Sophia

Cassandra Coleman

Alyssa Wray

Wyatt Pike

Alana

Anilee List

Deshawn Goncalves

Graham DeFranco

Andrea Valles

Cecil Ray

Willie Spence

Grace Kinstler

From this round, the shoe-ins for the highest number of votes received seem to be Grace Kinstler and Graham DeFranco. Fans loved their performances the night of, and they’ve also been fan-favorites so far in the competition.

This group is so talented that it’s hard to decide who we think may be going home, but there are a few contestants we believe might not make it through to the next round. Fans on Twitter did not seem as impressed with country singer Cecil Ray as they were with the other contestants, and Cassandra Coleman’s performance might not be enough to earn her the number of votes necessary.

If we had to guess, the contestants moving forward from night one will be Alanis Sophia, Alyssa Wray, Alana, Anilee List, Deshawn Goncalves, Graham DeFranco, Willie Spence, and Grace Kinstler.

Night Two: Who Will Move Forward?

Here’s who competed for the eight spots available on night two:

Jason Warrior

Madison Watkins

Beane

Hannah Everhart

Mary Jo Young

Chayce Beckham

Colin Jamieson

Liahona Olayan

Ava August

Caleb Kennedy

Hunter Metts

Casey Bishop

There are quite a few stand-out contestants in this group, but while the show was airing, fans on Twitter seemed to think that this group wasn’t quite as strong as the one from night one.

We think the following contestants will make it through from this group: Jason Warrior, Beane, Chayce Beckham, Liahona Olayan, Ava August, Madison Watkins, Hunter Metts and Casey Bishop.

Here’s what the schedule for the rest of the season looks like, according to the two sites:

Sunday, April 4: Top 24 Perform

Monday, April 5

Sunday, April 11: Top 16 Perform

Monday, April 12

Sunday, April 18

Monday, April 19

Monday, April 26

Sunday, May 2

Monday, May 3

Sunday, May 9

Monday, May 10

Sunday, May 16

Monday, May 17

Sunday, May 23: Three-hour finale

At the time of writing, the season finale of American Idol is scheduled for Sunday, May 23, though it’s possible that will change at some point.

Tune in to American Idol on Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific to see which of the contestants do ultimately move forward in the competition.

