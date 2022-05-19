Each ‘American Idol’ Finalist Will Be Performing With a Superstar

Each of the three “American Idol” season 20 finalists will be performing with a superstar during the finale episode. After Noah Thompson, Huntergirl, and Leah Marlene learned that they made it through to the finale, they each also learned who they’d be singing a duet with during the show.

Each of the top 12 contestants will be returning for the last episode of the season for performances, and some of those contestants will be performing with superstars during the episode as well.

According to the episode description, fans should expect to see performances from judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie “as well as Idol legend Carrie Underwood and superstars James Arthur, Sara Bareilles, Gabby Barrett, Michael Buble, Deana Carter, Earth, Wind & Fire, Melissa Etheridge, Flo Rida, Ben Platt, Thomass Rhett, Tai Verdes and more.”

Leah Marlene Will Perform With Katy Perry

In the finale, finalist Leah Marlene will perform with Katy Perry. Together, they’ll sing Perry’s song “Firework.”

In the video where Perry informed Marlene of the duet, she said that it was special for her.

“They said to us, like, what do you want to do? And I said, well, you know, I did see a video of Leah Marlene singing ‘Firework’ when she was, like, 9 years old… I watched that video, and I was like, how cool would that be if we sang that together on the finale? Listen, I only save that song for, like, inaugural events and Leah Marlene,” Perry said in the video.

Luke Bryan & Huntergirl Will Team Up

Bryan is teaming up with Huntergirl for his finale performance.

“Being that I don’t have a single to promote or anything that’s about helping my own career,” Bryan joked. “You and I are going to perform on the finale, ‘I Told You So,’ Randy Travis and Carrie Underwood.”

Huntergirl looked elated by the news.

“Oh my gosh, it’s gonna be insane!”

After making the top 3, Huntergirl thanked her fans on Instagram.

“I still can’t believe I’m in the Top 3,” she wrote. “This journey has been so surreal. Thank you guys for believing in and supporting me always. I love and appreciate everyone so much. Y’all are the reason I get to chase after my dream. THANK YOU!”

Thompson Will Perform With Melissa Etheridge

Thompson will not be performing with one of the “American Idol” judges. Instead, he will be performing with country music star Melissa Etheridge.

“Sounds good,” Thompson said in the video. “That’s crazy.”

He recently took to Instagram to thank fans for coming out to his hometown concert.

“What else could a dude ask for?” he wrote on Instagram. “This was the best day of my life and it’s all because of you guys!! Cannot believe the amount of people that showed up to show support, meant the absolute world to me. Big thanks to these guys for coming out and surprising me on this stage in the photos and to everyone else, y’all have given me a night that I’ll forever be grateful for so thank you.”

“American Idol” airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. Eastern time live coast-to-coast on ABC.

