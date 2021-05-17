‘American Idol’ 2021 Winners & Spoilers: Top 3 Live Results

The Sunday, May 16, 2021, episode of ABC’s “American Idol” featured performances from each of the top four contestants as well as the reveal of the top three contestants.

WARNING: Spoilers for the top 3 live reveal episode of “American Idol” follow. Do not read on if you don’t want to know who made it through to the top 3.

If you would rather just see a list of who was eliminated and who made it through, scroll to the bottom of this post.

‘American Idol 2021 Top 3 Live Recap

The episode started with Ryan Seacrest introducing the top four: Willie Spence, Grace Kinstler, Chayce Beckham and Casey Bishop.

Seacrest also said that Finneas would be mentoring the contestants, and “American Idol” judge Luke Bryan would be performing. Judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie were also introduced.

Chayce Beckham was the first performer introduced. He chose to sing Zac Brown Band’s “Colder Weather” for his personal idol song. Katy Perry told him that he was “born on ‘American Idol'” and that his guitar is like his ammunition.

“You live on this stage now,” she told him.

Next up performing was Casey Bishop singing “wish u were gay” by Billie Eilish. In a touching moment, she teared up when talking about practicing the song with Finneas, who is Eilish’s brother. The judges told her she “killed it” and she was finally coming into herself on the stage.

Up next was Grace Kinstler performing Kelly Clarkson’s iconic song “A Moment Like This.” The judges were astonished by the multiple key changes during the performance.

Then, Willie Smith performed “Glory” by John Legend. Lionel Richie was especially impressed with the performance, and Katy Perry called it a spiritual performance.

The show took a break from the contestants performing to show Ashe and Finneas performing their duet “Till Forever Falls Apart.”

The show moved on to the part of the episode where the top four were performing their singles. Chayce Beckham was up first with his song “23.” He followed it up with a cover of “You Should Probably Leave,” which he originally performed during Hollywood Week.

Up next was Casey Bishop for her single and bonus performance. Her single was titled “Love Me, Leave Me.” She followed that up with a cover of Motley Crue’s “Livewire,” which she originally sang for her audition. The judges were so impressed that Lionel Richie was practically speechless.

“I want front-row seats and backstage passes!” he told her, and Katy Perry said Casey’s original song was her favorite song right now.

Following that, Grace Kinstler and Willie Spence performed Finneas’s “What They’ll Say About Us” as a duet, and then Luke Bryan came out to sing his new song, “Waves.”

Then, Grace Kinstler performed her single, “Love Somebody, and she supplemented that with a repeat performance of “Father” by Demi Lovato.

Last of the night for singles, Willie Spence performed his single, “Never Be Alone.” For his repeat song, he performed “I Was Here” by Beyonce.

‘American Idol’ Top 3 & Who Was Eliminated

“American Idol” airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. Eastern on ABC.

