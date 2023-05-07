‘American Idol’ Top 5 Recap & Results: LIVE Updates

The eight remaining contestants on Season 21 of “American Idol” were under lots of pressure heading into the live show on May 7, 2023. As they each perform two songs, they’re facing superstar guest judges Alanis Morissette and Ed Sheeran, who are filling in for Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, with the Top 8 finalists to be narrowed down to the Top 5 by the show’s end.

Perry and Richie, who are in London to perform at the Coronation Concert, made a brief appearance at the top of the show and were joined by the newly-crowned King Charles III and his wife, Queen Camila. King Charles joked that he needed them to wrap things up at Windsor Castle so they could use the room they were in for a post-concert party, which both “Idol” judges said they’re excited to attend.

Midway through the show, they returned to compliment both the judges — whom Perry thanked for “taking our jobs, goodbye” and the contestants. They proved they were watching live from London by joking about some of the fun moments during the show.

Viewers can only vote during the two-hour episode, with results to be announced by host Ryan Seacrest at the end of the episode. The Top 5 will advance on to Disney Week, with a chance to visit and perform at Disneyland as they also prepare to sing Disney classics in next week’s live show.

Spoiler Alert: Below, Heavy is providing live updates on tonight’s episode, so do not read past this point if you do not want to know what happens.

‘Idol’ Contestants Get Guidance From Alanis Morissette & Perform Her Hits

Earlier in the week, each of the eight contestants got to meet with Morissette for a mentorship session as they prepared to sing one of her hit songs on the show. American Songwriter says “Few artists are as evocative of the mid-’90s as Morissette and her grungy musicality. With her distinctive voice as the lifeforce, Morissette has clinched a number of hits that range from somber ballads to seething rock anthems.”

Heavy is providing updates throughout the night on each singer’s session, performance and the feedback they received from the judges, in the order the contestants appeared.

Warren Peay, 24, from Bamberg, South Carolina: Peay admitted his scariest moments on “Idol” have been when he’s put his guitar down and tried to build his stage presence. Morissette, who said his “vocal tone is very strong,” got chills as Peay practiced his version of her song “All I Really Want,” which he delivered with a funkier, rock sound.

Morissette said she “never imagined” hearing the song the way Peay delivered it, and loved that he applied some of the vocal techniques they talked about. Sheeran told Peay he thought he did really well without leaning on his guitar, admitting that he always feels “very naked” without his own guitar, which he feels is a barrier between himself and the audience.

Meanwhile, Bryan said he kept wanting to tell the guest judges, “You should have seen him two months ago!” He said that watching him step out of his comfort zone and move across the stage is really fun.

Zachariah Smith, 20, from Amory, Mississippi: Smith declared Morissette as “so frickin’ cool” after meeting her and asking her to help him with his body movements. It started pouring during their session, which was literally ironic given that he was singing “Ironic,” which includes the famous line “it’s like rain on your wedding day.” Morissette told him he had the “voice of an angel.”

Smith, whose stepkids got to attend the show for the first time, started the song out softly, then burst into an energetic chorus. Morissette said she loved the “liquidity” of his voice and movements — which Bryan joked is a word that Richie has never used — while Sheeran said he loves that song and that Smith rocked it. He added, “I think your voice is super, super powerful and I was captivated for the whole thing.”

Haven Madison, 17, from Clarksville, Tennessee: Morissette advised Madison to just be herself because, as her dad told her growing up, there will always be three groups of people — one set who love her no matter what, one set who hate her no matter what, and a third set “that don’t give a sh**.”

Madison said she chose “You Learn” because she loved hearing how Morissette has learned and grown throughout her life, and added that she was going to “flex” to her parents that she got to spend time with the 90s megastar.

Seacrest noted that Morissette had a huge smile on her face watching Madison’s performance. “Oh wow,” Morisette said, noting all the things she liked about Madison “flipping” her voice from small to big, and being her authentic self throughout. Sheeran said he was really impressed, saying “vocally, it was nuts!” Bryan reminded everyone that she started out on the show sitting behind a piano, and that she’s grown so much herself throughout the competition.

Colin Stough, 18, from Amory, Mississippi: Stough told Morissette that Richie had previously encouraged him to “make it nasty” on his next performance, meaning he wanted him to dig into a grittier sound. Morissette suggested Stough lean into being okay with it sounding “imperfect.” Stough performed “Hand in My Pocket” with his acoustic guitar and a country flare.

“I did not see that coming,” Morissette laughed after the performance. “If nasty is this, then I love nasty!”

Sheeran said, “I mean, that’s really, really up my alley. I loved how it rocked out at the end but also how you gave it a different spin at the beginning.”

Meanwhile, Bryan said, “He’s just so damn cute, I don’t know what to do! You make people smile.”

Contestants Team Up for Duets of Some of Ed Sheeran’s Biggest Hits

In between solo performances, contestants paired up to perform duets of some of Ed Sheeran’s biggest hits.

Iam Tongi & Oliver Steele: The first duet of the night was “Photograph,” performed by Oliver Steele and Iam Tongi, who have become dear friends behind the scenes, since they sang a duet during Hollywood Week. Steele said they were both raised by their dads to love music, and that Tongi has been a huge support to him and his dad, who was in the crowd, since his recent hospitalization. The buddies ended their song with an acoustic harmony that thrilled the crowd. Sheeran said he got “emotional” listening to it.

“That was so beautiful to listen to, both the tones fit so well with each other,” he continued, and Steele told him, “You’re my hero.”

Morisette echoed Sheeran’s glowing compliments and added, “hearing men be vulnerable — be still my beating heart.”

Wé Ani and Warren Peay: The second duet paired Ani and Peay’s soulful sounds on Sheeran’s hit “Perfect.” The two were beaming at one another by the end of the tune, and Sheeran was, too.

“I’m just loving these renditions,” he exclaimed. “No, really, really, really cool. I love both of your voices. I’m just really happy to be here. Thank you so much for doing it.”

Morissette said they both “indicated your massive range” and Bryan recalled their original auditions and how amazing it was to see them “blossom individually” and then come together to do something “really special.”