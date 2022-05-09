‘American Idol’ 2022 Winners & Spoilers: Top 5 Live Results

On the May 8, 2022 episode of ABC’s “American Idol“, the top 7 artists performed two songs each live coast-to-coast with hopes of receiving enough votes from viewers to make it through to the top 5.

During the episode, the artists were mentored by Grammy-award-winning artist Will.i.am before performing live for the audience.

Read on below for a live recap of the results as they aired. If you’d rather just have a list of which contestants made it through and which were eliminated, scroll to the bottom for that.

WARNING: Spoilers for the Top 7 performances and top 5 reveal episode of “American Idol” follow. Don’t read on if you don’t want to know who made it through to the Top 5.

‘American Idol’ Top 7 Performances Live Recap

This post will be updated as the episode airs.

The show started with Ryan Seacrest explaining that each of the top 7 would be performing two songs and introducing the judges, Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

Two contestants have tested positive for COVID-19: Noah Thompson and Fritz Hager. Noah will perform from his hotel room, and Fritz’s performances are from the rehearsal the previous night.

Leah Marlene’s first performance was up first, and she chose to sing “Electric Love” for her TikTok song. Lionel loved the performance, saying that he was glad that Leah finally opened up on stage and performed.

Jay Copeland was the second performer, choosing to sing Whitney Houston’s “I Have Nothing.” He was given the advice to move it down a key, and it seemed to work out for him. Katy called the runs he did “unique” and “artistic.”

The next performance was from Fritz’s rehearsal package with an original song that he teased on TikTok, so he’s using it as a TikTok category. His song was “All My Friends,” which is on his EP that was charting last week. The judges loved it, and Fritz made an appearance from his hotel room. Luke told him his song was amazing and “man, you just got all the tools.”

Christian Guardino sang “Lonely” by Justin Bieber. Lionel told Christian that he was “not born broken” but was “born unique.” He got a video message from Michael Buble who asked if Christian would sing with him on the finale, which was exciting for the singer.

The next TikTok song came from HunterGirl, and she chose to perform “You Broke Me First” by Tate Mcrae, and will.i.am told her to make sure she’s showing off her emotions in a performance. Katy was “grateful” that the artists were showing off their stage presence.

Which Artists Made the Top 5?

