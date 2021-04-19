‘American Idol’ 2021 Winners & Spoilers: Top 9 Live Results

On the April 18, 2021 episode of ABC’s American Idol, long-time host Ryan Seacrest announced the top 9 as were voted on during the episode by viewers of the show.

The show opened with judge Lionel Richie performing his Oscar-winning song “Say You Say Me” and the judges being introduced by long-time host Ryan Seacrest.

American Idol 2021 Top 9 Live Recap

Grace Kinstler kicked off the show with Pharell’s “Happy,” and the judges seemed to enjoy her performance. Before she took the stage, she spoke with in-house mentor Bobby Bones about the response she’s had from people so far.

The judges told Kinstler that her voice was “stellar” but they wanted to know more about who she was going to be as an artist.

Next up was 15-year-old Ava August singing the song “City of Stars” from the Oscar-nominated movie La La Land.

Caleb Kennedy was the next person to take the stage, and he chose to sing “On the Road Again” by Willie Nelson. The young artist said that he chose the song because he likes Nelson’s voice and his storytelling. The judges adored his performance of the song and told him if he kept singing as well as he was, he would be “on the road” performing forever.

The next performer to take the stage was Hunter Metts, singing “Falling Slowly” from Once. He told Bobby Bones that he really wanted to showcase his voice and be a little softer. Metts forgot some words near the end of his performance, which brought the nervous contestant to tears. The judges reassured and comforted him following the emotional end to his performance.

The next performance came from the judge’s save from last week, Madison Watkins. She chose to sing “Run to You” by Whitney Houston, and her performance was followed by Chayce Beckham with “Everything You Do” by Bryan Adams.

The other save from the judges last week went to Beane, and he was up next in this round. He chose to sing “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life” from Dirty Dancing. The arrangement was a bit strange at first, but it picked up and the performer showed off some stage presence in the latter half of the performance.

Alyssa Wray took the stage next to perform “This is Me” from The Greatest Showman, and the judges loved both her performance and her sparkly dress.

Deshawn GonCalves took the stage next singing “The Way We Were” for his ballad, a song from the Oscar-nominated film The Way We Were. The next contestant, 16-year-old Casey Bishop, who usually sings rock songs, chose to perform “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” by Judy Garland this week.

Cassandra Coleman chose to sing a song from one of the James Bond films for her performance. The song was “Writings on the Wall” by Sam Smith, which she chose because of the lyrics.

‘American Idol’ Top 9 & Who Was Eliminated

American Idol live shows air at 8 p.m. / 7 p.m. Central coast-to-coast on Sundays and Mondays.

