‘American Idol’ Alum Featured In Upcoming Movie, Soundtrack

Tori Kelly, music star and “American Idol” alum, is one of the many artists set to be featured on the soundtrack for Universal Pictures and Illumination’s Sing 2.

Kelly is featured on the songs “Let’s Go Crazy,” “Where the Streets Have No Name,” “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back,” and “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” alongside artists Taron Egerton, Keke Palmer, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, and Nick Kroll.

Superstars featured on the soundtrack include Halsey, Pharrell Williams, Elton John and Billie Eilish. Kelly is the voice of Meena, one of the main characters in Sing, which was released in 2016, and Sing 2, which is set to be released on November 14, 2021.

Watch The ‘Sing 2’ Trailer





The Sing 2 second trailer was released on November 4, 2021. Though Meena does not make a main appearance in the trailer, it’s clear her character will still be a part of the main story in the movie.

She’s also present in the first trailer of the movie.

Here’s the official tracklist for the soundtrack:

“Your Song Saved My Life (From Sing 2)” – U2 “Let’s Go Crazy” – Tori Kelly, Taron Egerton, Reese Witherspoon & Nick Kroll “Can’t Feel My Face” – Kiana Ledé “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” – Elton John “Heads Will Roll” – Scarlett Johansson “Holes” – Mercury Rev “bad guy” – Billie Eilish “Sing 2 Audition Medley” – Sing 2 Cast “Where the Streets Have No Name” – Tori Kelly, Taron Egerton, Scarlett Johansson, Reese Witherspoon & Nick Kroll “Higher Love” – Kygo x Whitney Houston “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back”- Taron Egerton & Tori Kelly “Suéltate (From Sing 2)” – Sam i feat. Anitta, BIA & Jarina De Marco “Stuck In a Moment You Can’t Get Out Of” – Scarlett Johansson “Soy Yo (Sing 2 Mix)” – Bomba Estéro “A Sky Full of Stars” – Taron Egerton “Could Have Been Me” – Halsey “I Say A Little Prayer” – Tori Kelly & Pharrell Williams “Break Free2 – Reese Witherspoon & Nick Kroll “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” – Scarlett Johansson & Bono “Tippy Toes” – Adam Buxton with Fancy Feelings feat. DSCOSTU [BONUS TRACK] “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” – Keke Palmer feat. Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Reese Witherspoon & Tori Kelly [BONUS TRACK]

Kelly Is Also Releasing A Children’s Book

Kelly is set to release a children’s book titled The Curly Girl Blues in January 2022. The book, according to ks95, takes lessons from Kelly’s personal life and career and teach them to children.

“As someone who always felt like I was different from everyone else growing up, I wanted to encourage young kids to embrace their individuality and characteristics that make them unique,” Kelly told the outlet. “this book isn’t just about loving yourself, it’s also about celebrating the different cultures around us. My hope is to inspire the next generation and show how beautifully diverse this world is.”

According to the book description, “Everybody looks different, and we often get caught in the trap of comparing ourselves to the appearance of others instead of celebrating ourselves. Follow along as Emma comes down with a case of The Curly Girl Blues.”

“American Idol” returns for season 20 in early 2022.

