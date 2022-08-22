‘Idol’ Update: Teen Rocker Tristen Gressett Says He’s Leaving Home

Though Tristen Gressett didn’t quite make it into the top 10 of “American Idol,” viewers won’t soon forget the fierce, flamboyant rocker from season 20.

Only 17 when he first auditioned for the show, the judges weren’t sure what to make of the soulful teen full of nervous energy. When he finished playing Billy Joel’s “Piano Man on guitar and harmonica, Lionel Richie called him a “hyper maniac” and Luke Bryan asked him, “What comet did you ride in on?”

“You’re amazingly talented,” he continued. “You’re just overusing every talent you have.”

The judges saw something unique in Gressett, though, and sent him on to Hollywood. Through months of competition, viewers witnessed the high school student from Pell City, Alabama, grow more grounded and continually blow the judges away with his high-energy rock performances. Eliminated during a live vote in April after placing 11th, the teen has had a monumental year and is now ready to make his biggest move yet.

Gressett Holds Farewell Concert in Hometown

Heading home early allowed Gressett to finish out his senior year of high school and perform at his own graduation on May 26. In an Instagram post uploaded that day, he wrote, “Thank you to everyone that has believed in me along the way, and that has encouraged me to follow my dreams! I’m gonna be taking some really big steps to follow those dreams.”

In video footage of the event posted by his girlfriend, Leah, he spoke at the graduation ceremony, encouraging everyone to follow their dreams.

“I’ve been doubted a lot,” he told the packed stadium. “Eighth grade, I was pretty weird. Trust me. People would make fun of me and be like, ‘oh my god, what is that guy wearing, what is that guy singing?’ But I think people should understand that it’s the most important thing in their life to follow their dreams.”

Gressett’s dream is now to pursue a music career in Los Angeles, so he held a farewell concert in his hometown before heading west, playing original music and popular cover songs. Before rocking packed concert hall, Gressett told his hometown newspaper, The St. Clair Times, that now feels like the perfect time to settle in Hollywood.