Two ‘American Idol’ Judges Preparing for King Charles’ Coronation Concert

Katy Perry’s extensive resume includes performing at the 2015 Super Bowl, Saturday Night Live in 2010, and the Grammy Awards. She even recently played at the grand reopening of the flagship Tiffany & Co. store in New York City. She’ll add another major event to her list on May 7 when she plays to the crowd at King Charles III’s coronation concert.

The lineup will also include fellow “American Idol” judge Lionel Richie, as well as Andrea Bocelli among a host of other acts. The spectacle will take place at Westminster Abbey. The ceremony, which will begin on May 6, is a rite to crowning a king or queen. In this case, Charles II and his wife, Camilla, rose to the throne on September 8 following the death of Elizabeth II.

Katy Perry is ‘Grateful’ For This Opportunity

Appearing on Access Hollywood, Perry told the outlet that she is “so grateful” to be asked to take part in the festivities. She added that it means even more to be asked because it means that she has songs that “support” the ceremony.

Play

Katy Perry Will ‘Bring The Light’ & ‘Love’ To King Charles’ Coronation Concert Katy Perry is getting ready for an important gig, singing at King Charles’ coronation concert. “I’m just so grateful that to be asked for these moments and that I have the songs to I think support them,” Katy told Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans. The pop star also looked back at one of her most iconic… 2023-04-25T04:26:37Z

“I’m going there to represent myself as an ambassador and just to bring the light and the love,” she said. “That’s all I ever want to bring.”

Perry is an ambassador for The British Asian Trust, which is one of the royal foundations according to Reuters. The effort helps end child trafficking, something Perry called “massive” and “horrible” in the interview. Along with that, she also represents UNICEF.

Speaking with Extra, Perry provided more information about the event, revealing that she was asked to stay at Windsor Castle, home to Prince William and the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton. In that interview, she also shared that the invite came in the mail in a “very regal” way.

Lionel Richie Will Also Be Joining Katy Perry at the Event

Access Hollywood also caught up with the “Stuck On You” singer after the Top 20 episode. Richie will be joining his fellow judge at the coronation concert. Richie has served as an ambassador for the Prince’s Trust, which is a charity that is led by Charles II with the goal of helping young people.

Play

Sofia Richie’s Dad Lionel Richie Cried When He Saw Her In Her Wedding Dress Lionel Richie is one proud father! The Grammy winner gushed over his “baby girl” Sofia Richie while chatting with Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans and revealed his first reaction when he saw her in her wedding dress. “Cried. You know me, I’m a feeler. And then she made a mistake of looking up and she said,… 2023-04-25T04:11:07Z

“I’ve known King Charles for a while,” Richie explained. “We have a vibe… but the beautiful part about it is I have the invitation, we’re gonna go and represent, and more importantly, I’m just walking in history at this point. This does not happen every day. I’m very happy for them as a father and as a brother that I’ve known for quite some time, I’m happy for this moment in his life.”

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Richie said that the concert will be “off the charts” but that everything is tight-lipped when it comes to the event.

“There’s more secrecy than you’ve ever imagined in your life,” he said to the outlet.

Both judges, along with Luke Bryan, will return to the “American Idol” stage on April 30 and May 1 for the next two live shows in which the Top 12 will compete for a position in the Top 10. The group will play songs that honor the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.