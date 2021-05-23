“American Idol”: Can You Vote During Tonight’s Finale?

The finale of “American Idol” is here, and fans want to know: can you vote for your favorite singer during tonight’s episode?

Yes. Viewers can vote during the three-hour finale beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern time, 5 p.m. Pacific time. It’s worth noting that the third-place singer will be eliminated earlier on in the show, so you need to get your votes in fast.

Voting will close during the final commercial break of “American Idol”.

Here’s what you need to know about tonight’s season 19 finale:

How to Vote For the Winner

To vote for the season 19 winner, you have three options: app, online, or via text.

You can vote up to ten times per method for each of the remaining artists, which are Willie Spence, Grace Kinstler, and Chayce Beckham.

The app can be downloaded at the Apple Store or through Google Play.

To vote online, you must visit this link here.

For texts, you must send the number corresponding to your favorite contestant to “21523.”

For Willie Spence, text “2” to “21523.”

For Grace Kinstler, text “10” to “21523.”

For Chayce Beckham, text “5” to “21523.”

Frequently Asked Questions

As outlined on the American Idol website, those voting must be 16 years of age and reside in the U.S., Puerto Rico, or the Virgin Islands.

Voting, the website outlines, is open to all Wireless Carriers. SMS voting terms are available here.

Tonight marks the last time fans will be able to vote for their favorite singer. Voting will remain open during the duration of the show but will close during the last commercial break.

The Idol website reads, “… be sure to get your votes in early. If your favorite goes home, don’t worry; you can still vote for the Top 2 contestants!

Tonight’s Odds

A recent poll from Gold Derby reveals that Grace Kinstler is predicted to win the competition, currently tracking 1/1 odds.

She is followed by Chayce Beckham with 2/1 odds, and Willie Spence with 5/1 odds. However, and as we’ve seen in the past, these polls are simply indicators of what might happen. As fans should know at this point, anything could go down.

Gold Derby writes, “The fact that there’s such a narrow spread between the finalists suggests there really is no front-runner this season. It’s true Grace has been at the top of our winner’s chart for most of the season, it’ll all come down to who wows viewers the most when the Top 3 sing for America’s votes live coast-to-coast on Sunday night.”

The finalists will take to the stage four times during tonight’s three-hour finale. They will sing one celebrity duet, one song representative of their hometown, one favorite moment song, and conclude with a judges’ choice.

For the judges’ picks, Beckham will sing “Blackbird” by the Beatles, Kinstler will sing “All By Myself” by Celine Dion, and Spence will sing “Georgia on My Mind.”

The finale of “American Idol” will air tonight, May 23, at 8 p.m. Eastern time, 5 p.m. Pacific time on ABC.