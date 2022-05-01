How to Vote For ‘American Idol’ 2022 Top 10 Contestants

The top 10 contestants on ABC’s “American Idol” season 20 will be performing for votes from viewers on the Disney Night Live coast-to-coast show of the season on May 1.

According to the episode description, “The iconic Disney Night tradition continues as “American Idol” returns for a magical night of pixie dust-powered performances and surprise guests live on the “Idol” stage. Award-winning actor and singer Derek Hough will mentor the Top 10 contestants from the Disneyland Resort in California as they prepare to perform beloved Disney tunes in hopes of securing America’s vote.”

At the end of the night, the top 10 will be narrowed down to the top 7 with only a few episodes left of the season. Each of the artists chose a Disney song to sing, and there was also a special guest performance of the Disney song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” which has been a big hit in 2022.

With the competition heating up and narrowing down the playing field and the finale just weeks away, it’s more important than ever to vote for your favorite contestant.

How To Vote for ‘American Idol’ Top 11 Contestants

According to ABC’s website, there are multiple ways to vote. First, you can vote online at AmericanIdol.com/vote where you’ll select your favorite contestant. You must create an account in order to vote online.

Voting opens at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT each night, and it ends the same night right before the last commercial break of the episode. The contestants who are voted through will then be announced.

The second way to vote is through the ABC App. Users there use their accounts to vote for their favorite performers.

The third and final way to vote is to text the number of your favorite contestant to “21523” during the voting window.

According to the website, you can vote 10 times for each remaining contestant per voting method. If you vote all three ways, you can submit up to 30 votes for each of your favorite contestants.

When you’re using AmericanIdol.com/Vote to vote, you can change which contestants you’d like to vote for throughout the voting window.

We’ll update with the new voting numbers as soon as they’re available.

‘American Idol’ Season 20 Schedule

There are just a handful of episodes remaining in the season 20 schedule of “American Idol” in 2022, and that means that the full schedule is available. The show will officially end for the season on Sunday, May 22 with a three-hour episode.

There will be no more Monday night episodes after the “Great Idol Reunion,” which airs on Monday, May 2.

Here’s what the remainder of the current known “American Idol” schedule looks like:

Monday April 25 – Judge’s Song Contest (Top 11, LIVE coast-to-coast, top 9 reveal)

– Judge’s Song Contest (Top 11, LIVE coast-to-coast, top 9 reveal) Sunday May 1 – Disney Night (Top 9 performances, LIVE coast-to-coast)

– Disney Night (Top 9 performances, LIVE coast-to-coast) Monday May 2 – “The Great Idol Reunion” featuring fan-favorite alums

– “The Great Idol Reunion” featuring fan-favorite alums Sunday May 8 – Top 7 (LIVE coast-to-coast performances)

– Top 7 (LIVE coast-to-coast performances) Sunday, May 15 – Top 5 (LIVE coast-to-coast)

Top 5 (LIVE coast-to-coast) Sunday, May 22 – Season finale, winner crowned

“American Idol” airs on Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on ABC.

