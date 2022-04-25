How to Vote For ‘American Idol’ 2022 Top 11 Contestants

The top 11 contestants on ABC’s “American Idol” season 20 will be performing for votes from viewers on the first live Monday night coast-to-coast show of the season on April 25.

According to the episode description, “For the first time ever, ‘American Idol’ superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie will pick songs for each of the top 11 to perform. Without knowing which judge offered the suggestion, each contestant will select their favorite song to perform, revealing the winning judge.”

It sounds as if each of the top 11 will be given three songs to choose from, one chosen specifically for them by each of the judges. Then, they’ll pick the one they want to perform. The judge who has the most artists pick their song wins the contest.

At the end of the night, the top 11 will be narrowed down more.

With the competition heating up and narrowing down the playing field and the finale just weeks away, it’s more important than ever to vote for your favorite contestant.

How To Vote for ‘American Idol’ Top 11 Contestants

According to ABC’s website, there are multiple ways to vote. First, you can vote online at AmericanIdol.com/vote where you’ll select your favorite contestant. You must create an account in order to vote online.

Voting opens at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT each night, and it ends the same night right before the last commercial break of the episode. The contestants who are voted through will then be announced.

The second way to vote is through the ABC App. Users there use their accounts to vote for their favorite performers.

The third and final way to vote is to text the number of your favorite contestant to “21523” during the voting window.

According to the website, you can vote 10 times for each remaining contestant per voting method. If you vote all three ways, you can submit up to 30 votes for each of your favorite contestants.

When you’re using AmericanIdol.com/Vote to vote, you can change which contestants you’d like to vote for throughout the voting window.

Here’s how to vote by text:

Emyrson Flora: Text 8 to 21523

Mike Parker: Text 7 to 21523

Tristen Gressett: Text 3 to 21523

Jay: Text 1 to 21523

Nicolina: Text 12 to 21523

Huntergirl: Text 11 to 21523

Noah Thompson: Text 18 to 21523

Leah Marlene: Text 19 to 21523

Christian Guardino: Text 21 to 21523

Fritz Hager: Text 23 to 21523

Lady K: Text 16 to 21523

‘American Idol’ Season 20 Schedule

There are just a handful of episodes remaining in the season 20 schedule of “American Idol” in 2022, and that means that the full schedule is available. The show will officially end for the season on Sunday, May 22 with a three-hour episode.

There will be no more Monday night episodes after the “Great Idol Reunion,” which airs on Monday, May 2.

Here’s what the remainder of the current known “American Idol” schedule looks like:

Monday April 25 – Judge’s Song Contest (Top 11, LIVE coast-to-coast, top 9 reveal)

– Judge’s Song Contest (Top 11, LIVE coast-to-coast, top 9 reveal) Sunday May 1 – Disney Night (Top 9 performances, LIVE coast-to-coast)

– Disney Night (Top 9 performances, LIVE coast-to-coast) Monday May 2 – “The Great Idol Reunion” featuring fan-favorite alums

– “The Great Idol Reunion” featuring fan-favorite alums Sunday May 8 – Top 7 (LIVE coast-to-coast performances)

– Top 7 (LIVE coast-to-coast performances) Sunday, May 15 – Top 5 (LIVE coast-to-coast)

Top 5 (LIVE coast-to-coast) Sunday, May 22 – Season finale, winner crowned

READ NEXT: ‘American Idol’ Eliminated Contestant on ‘Unfortunate’ Reality of Show