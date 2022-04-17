How to Vote For ‘American Idol’ 2022 Top 20 Contestants

The top 20 contestants on ABC’s “American Idol” season 20 will be performing for votes from viewers in a special three-hour episode on Sunday, April 17, 2022.

According to the episode description, during the episode, the top 24 contestants returned to Hollywood to learn who made it through to the next round. Then, “all 20 remaining contestants will perform for superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, and viewers at home will vote once again to determine who will make it to the next round.”

Viewers will vote 10 contestants through, and then the judges pick four from the remaining contestants to move on.

How to Vote for the ‘American Idol’ Season 20 Top 20

According to ABC’s website, there are multiple ways to vote. First, you can vote online at AmericanIdol.com/vote where you’ll select your favorite contestant. You must create an account in order to vote online.

Voting opens at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT each night, and it ends the next morning at 6 a.m. ET/3 a.m. PT.

The second way to vote is through the ABC App. Users there use their accounts to vote for their favorite performers.

The third and final way to vote is to text the number of your favorite contestant to “21523” during the voting window.

According to the website, you can vote 10 times for each remaining contestant per voting method. If you vote all three ways, you can submit up to 30 votes for each of your favorite contestants.

When you’re using AmericanIdol.com/Vote to vote, you can change which contestants you’d like to vote for throughout the voting window.

Which Artists Are In the Top 20?

Spoilers for the Sunday, April 17, 2022 episode of “American Idol” follow.

Spoilers have been posted to The Idol Pad, which has been historically correct when it comes to which artists make it through and which do not for each round of the competition, as long as the shows are pre-taped.

That means after tonight, there will not be spoilers about who gets sent home since they will be announced live.

Here’s who made it through to the top 20:

Allegra Miles Ava Maybee Cadence Baker Cameron Whitcomb Christian Guardino Daniel Marshall Elli Rowe Emyrson Flora Fritz Hager Hunter Girl Jacob Moran Jay Copeland Katyrah Love Kezia Istonia (a.k.a. Lady K.) Leah Marlene Mike Parker Nicolina Bozzo Noah Thompson Sage Tristen Gressett

Contestants who were in the top 24 but did not make it through to the top 20 were Kenedi Anderson, who withdrew from the competition, Sir Blayke, Danielle Finn, and Scarlet Ayliz.

Anderson was a front-runner and Platinum Ticket winner who withdrew from the competition following the top 24 performances for “personal reasons.”

“American Idol” producer Freemantle Media sent a statement about the exit to People.