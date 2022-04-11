How to Vote For ‘American Idol’ 2022 Top 24 Contestants Night 2

Half of the top 24 contestants on ABC’s “American Idol” perform their first song for the crowds tonight at Disney’s Aulani Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaii. The 12 contestants performing on night two will be competing for votes from viewers, and ultimately two will be sent home.

According to the episode description, the episode will be “wrapping up two nights of incredible Top 24 performances. Pop star Bebe Rexha mentors Idol hopefuls as they belt out unforgettable tunes in hopes of making it through to the next round. Audiences at home will cast their votes, keeping the dream alive for the remaining Top 20.”

Judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie will provide feedback to the contestants, but they are not ultimately the people who get to decide who moves forward in the competition this time around.

Read on to learn how to vote for your favorite contestant in the top 24.

How to Vote for the ‘American Idol’ Season 20 Top 24

According to ABC’s website, there are multiple ways to vote. First, you can vote online at AmericanIdol.com/vote where you’ll select your favorite contestant. You must create an account in order to vote online.

Voting opens at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT each night, and it ends the next morning at 6 a.m. ET/3 a.m. PT.

The second way to vote is through the ABC App. Users there use their accounts to vote for their favorite performers.

The third and final way to vote is to text the number of your favorite contestant to “21523” during the voting window.

According to the website, you can vote 10 times for each remaining contestant per voting method. If you vote all three ways, you can submit up to 30 votes for each of your favorite contestants.

When you’re using AmericanIdol.com/Vote to vote, you can change which contestants you’d like to vote for throughout the voting window.

Here’s how to vote for your favorite artist:

Cadence Baker: Text 13 to 21523

Sir Blayke: Text 14 to 21523

Allegra Miles: Text 15 to 21523

Lady K: Text 16 to 21523

Ava Maybee: Text 17 to 21523

Noah Thompson: Text 18 to 21523

Leah Marlene: Text 19 to 21523

Cameron Whitcomb: Text 20 to 21523

Christian Guardino: Text 21 to 21523

Katyrah Love: Text 22 to 21523

Fritz Hager: Text 23 to 21523

Which Artists Are in the Top 24?

Here are the artists who make it through along with their song choices for the top 24 round. Artists in BOLD performed on night one of the top 24 two-night event.

Women

Allegra Miles: “Adore You” by Harry Styles Ava Maybee: “Tell Me Something Good” by Rufus & Chaka Khan Cadence Baker: “Something’s Got a Hold on Me” by Etta James Danielle Finn: “Your Song” by Elton John Elli Rowe: Everywhere” by Fleetwood Mac Emyrson Flora: Unknown at the time of writing Hunter Girl: Unknown at the time of writing Katyrah Love: Blame it On the Boogie” by the Jackson 5 Kenedi Anderson: “Human” by Christina Perry Kezia Istonia (a.k.a. Lady K.): “Before He Cheats” by Carrie Underwood Leah Marlene: “Call Me” by Blondie Nicolina Bozzo: “Elastic Heart” by Sia Sage: “Jolene” by Dolly Parton Scarlet Ayliz: “Levitating” by Dua Lipa

Men

Cameron Whitcomb: “Bad Moon Rising” by Creedence Clearwater Revival Christian Guardino: “Leave the Door Open” by Silk Sonic Daniel Marshall: “Heaven” by Bryan Adams” Fritz Hager: “Waves” by Dean Lewis Jacob Moran: “In my Blood” by Shawn Mendes Jay Copeland: “I Want You Back” by the Jackson 5 Mike Parker: “Best Shot” by Jimmie Allen Noah Thompson: “Blue Side of the Mountain” by The Steel Drivers Sir Blayke: “Breakeven (Falling to Pieces)” by The Script Tristen Gressett: “With a Little Help From my Friends” by The Beatles

“American Idol” airs on Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific time on ABC.

