How to Vote For ‘American Idol’ 2022 Top 24 Contestants Night 1

Half of the top 24 contestants on ABC’s “American Idol” perform their first song for the crowds tonight at Disney’s Aulani Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaii. The 12 contestants performing on night one will be competing for votes from viewers.

According to the episode description, the episode “kicks off two nights of spectacular performances by the Top 24. Season 10 Idol alum Jimmie Allen serves as a mentor, offering sound advice to aspiring superstars vying for America’s vote, marking the first time overnight voting opens to audiences at home.”

Judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie will provide feedback to the contestants, but they are not ultimately the people who get to decide who moves forward in the competition this time around.

Read on to learn how to vote for your favorite contestant in the top 24.

How to Vote for the ‘American Idol’ Season 20 Top 24

According to ABC’s website, there are multiple ways to vote. First, you can vote online at AmericanIdol.com/vote where you’ll select your favorite contestant. You must create an account in order to vote online.

Voting opens at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT each night, and it ends the next morning at 6 a.m. ET/3 a.m. PT.

The second way to vote is through the ABC App. Users there use their accounts to vote for their favorite performers.

The third and final way to vote is to text the number of your favorite contestant to “21523” during the voting window.

According to the website, you can vote 10 times for each remaining contestant per voting method. If you vote all three ways, you can submit up to 30 votes for each of your favorite contestants.

When you’re using AmericanIdol.com/Vote to vote, you can change which contestants you’d like to vote for throughout the voting window.

Here’s how to text to vote for your favorite contestant:

Jay: Text 1 to 21523

Elli Rowe: Text 2 to 21523

Tristen Gressett: Text 3 to 21523

Scarlet: Text 4 to 21523

Sage: Text 5 to 21523

Danielle Finn: Text 6 to 21523

Mike Parker: Text 7 to 21523

Emyrson Flora: Text 8 to 21523

Dan Marshall: Text 9 to 21523

Jacob Moran: Text 10 to 21523

Huntergirl: Text 11 to 21523

Nicolina: Text 12 to 21523

Which Artists Are in the Top 24?

Here are the artists who make it through along with their song choices for the top 24 round.

Women

Allegra Miles: “Adore You” by Harry Styles Ava Maybee: “Tell Me Something Good” by Rufus & Chaka Khan Cadence Baker: “Something’s Got a Hold on Me” by Etta James Danielle Finn: “Your Song” by Elton John Elli Rowe: Everywhere” by Fleetwood Mac Emyrson Flora: Unknown at the time of writing Hunter Girl: Unknown at the time of writing Katyrah Love: Blame it On the Boogie” by the Jackson 5 Kenedi Anderson: “Human” by Christina Perry Kezia Istonia (a.k.a. Lady K.): “Before He Cheats” by Carrie Underwood Leah Marlene: “Call Me” by Blondie Nicolina Bozzo: “Elastic Heart” by Sia Sage: “Jolene” by Dolly Parton Scarlet Ayliz: “Levitating” by Dua Lipa

Men

Cameron Whitcomb: “Bad Moon Rising” by Creedence Clearwater Revival Christian Guardino: “Leave the Door Open” by Silk Sonic Daniel Marshall: “Heaven” by Bryan Adams” Fritz Hager: “Waves” by Dean Lewis Jacob Moran: “In my Blood” by Shawn Mendes Jay Copeland: “I Want You Back” by the Jackson 5 Mike Parker: “Best Shot” by Jimmie Allen Noah Thompson: “Blue Side of the Mountain” by The Steel Drivers Sir Blayke: “Breakeven (Falling to Pieces)” by The Script Tristen Gressett: “With a Little Help From my Friends” by The Beatles

“American Idol” airs on Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific time on ABC.

