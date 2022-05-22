How to Vote For ‘American Idol’ 2022 Top 3 Contestants, Winner

The top 3 contestants on ABC’s “American Idol” season 20 will be performing for votes from viewers on the top 3 Live coast-to-coast finale airing on May 22 in hopes of being crowned this year’s “American Idol.”

According to the episode description, “Season 20 of “American Idol” concludes in epic fashion with the Top 3 each hitting the Idol stage in hopes of securing America’s vote, including one round dedicated to ‘The Boss,’ Bruce Springsteen. In the end, one winner will be crowned the next American Idol.”

On top of all that, performances from the finale will include ones from Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Carrie Underwood, James Arthur, Sara Bareilles, Gabby Barrett, Michael Bublé, Deana Carter, Earth, Wind & Fire, Melissa Etheridge, Flo Rida, Ben Platt, Thomas Rhett and Tai Verdes.

Voting will be open from the start of the show through the last commercial break. It’s unclear if the contestants will find out who is in third place in the middle of the broadcast or just at the end.

How To Vote for ‘American Idol’ Winner

According to ABC’s website, there are multiple ways to vote. First, you can vote online at AmericanIdol.com/vote where you’ll select your favorite contestant. You must create an account in order to vote online.

Voting opens at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT each night, and it ends the same night right before the last commercial break of the episode. The contestants who are voted through will then be announced.

The second way to vote is through the ABC App. Users there use their accounts to vote for their favorite performers.

The third and final way to vote is to text the number of your favorite contestant to “21523” during the voting window.

According to the website, you can vote 10 times for each remaining contestant per voting method. If you vote all three ways, you can submit up to 30 votes for each of your favorite contestants.

When you’re using AmericanIdol.com/Vote to vote, you can change which contestants you’d like to vote for throughout the voting window.

Here are the numbers:

Noah Thompson: Text 2 to 21523

HunterGirl: Text 4 to 21523

Leah Marlene: Text 6 to 21523

The Finalists Will Perform With Superstars

Each of the three “American Idol” season 20 finalists will be performing with a superstar during the finale episode. After Noah Thompson, Huntergirl, and Leah Marlene learned that they made it through to the finale, they each also learned who they’d be singing a duet with during the show.

Finalist Leah Marlene will perform with Katy Perry. Together, they’ll sing Perry’s song “Firework.” Huntergirl will be performing alongside Luke Bryan, and Noah Thompson will be performing alongside superstar Melissa Etheridge.

Thompson recently took to Instagram to thank fans for coming out to his hometown concert.

“What else could a dude ask for?” he wrote on Instagram. “This was the best day of my life and it’s all because of you guys!! Cannot believe the amount of people that showed up to show support, meant the absolute world to me. Big thanks to these guys for coming out and surprising me on this stage in the photos and to everyone else, y’all have given me a night that I’ll forever be grateful for so thank you.”

“American Idol” airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. Eastern time live coast-to-coast on ABC.

