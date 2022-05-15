How to Vote For ‘American Idol’ 2022 Top 5 Contestants

The top 5 contestants on ABC’s “American Idol” season 20 will be performing for votes from viewers on the top 5 Live coast-to-coast show airing on May 15 in hopes of making it through to the finale where the top 3 will perform and the winner will be crowned.

According to the episode description, “The Top 5 Idol hopefuls travel to The Entertainment Capital of the World, Las Vegas, to be mentored by eight-time GRAMMY® Award-winning country music superstar and 2005 “American Idol” winner Carrie Underwood from Resorts World Theatre, home of her ongoing REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency. Each contestant will perform two songs, leaving it all on the stage in hopes of earning America’s vote and landing a spot in the Grand Finale.”

The episode also featured a performance from GRAMMY and Academy-Award-winning singer-songwriter and producer Finneas.

At the end of the night, the top 5 will be narrowed down to the top 3 with only one episode remaining in season 20 of “American Idol.” Each of the artists chose a Carrie Underwood song as well as one more song to perform during the episode.

With the competition heating up and narrowing down the playing field and the finale just a week away, it’s more important than ever to vote for your favorite contestant.

How To Vote for ‘American Idol’ Top 5 Contestants

According to ABC’s website, there are multiple ways to vote. First, you can vote online at AmericanIdol.com/vote where you’ll select your favorite contestant. You must create an account in order to vote online.

Voting opens at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT each night, and it ends the same night right before the last commercial break of the episode. The contestants who are voted through will then be announced.

The second way to vote is through the ABC App. Users there use their accounts to vote for their favorite performers.

The third and final way to vote is to text the number of your favorite contestant to “21523” during the voting window.

According to the website, you can vote 10 times for each remaining contestant per voting method. If you vote all three ways, you can submit up to 30 votes for each of your favorite contestants.

When you’re using AmericanIdol.com/Vote to vote, you can change which contestants you’d like to vote for throughout the voting window.

Here are the numbers:

Noah Thompson: Text 2 to 21523

HunterGirl: Text 4 to 21523

Leah Marlene: Text 6 to 21523

Nicolina: Text 7 to 21523

Fritz Hager: Text 10 to 21523

Luke Bryan Thinks Noah Thompson Is the Front-Runner

Bryan told Access Hollywood that he thinks Noah Thompson is the frontrunner in the competition.

“You know, I think, for the top 5, at this point, enjoy it, at this point enjoy it, you made top 5, you’re getting the best exposure you could ever wish and want for, and I think you just have to get up there and have fun and just pick some songs that really allow you to connect,” Bryan said. “I think it’s interesting, you know, a lot of the fans that are voting have probably already picked their favorites. And I think it’s gonna be a tight race.”

He went on to talk about his specific thoughts about which of the remaining contestants—Noah Thompson, Leah Marlene, Fritz Hager, HunterGirl, and Nicolina—were the best positioned to win the competition.

“When I look at the way that Noah is able to really just humbly connect, I think America really loves those stories,” the “American Idol” judge shared. “But I think it’s anybody’s game, I really do. I mean, everybody in the top five has the things that makes them stand out.”

He concluded, “I think Noah might be my front-runner right now.”

