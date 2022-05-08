How to Vote For ‘American Idol’ 2022 Top 7 Contestants

The top 7 contestants on ABC’s “American Idol” season 20 will be performing for votes from viewers on the top 7 Live coast-to-coast show airing on May 8 in hopes of making it through to the semi-finals where the top 5 will perform.

According to the episode description, “In a special Mother’s Day episode, the Top 7 dedicate songs to their mother or the mother figure in their lives, as well as perform viral hits made popular on TikTok. GRAMMY® Award-winning artist and producer will.i.am returns to “American Idol” to mentor the remaining contestants vying for a spot in the Top 5.”

At the end of the night, the top 7 will be narrowed down to the top 5 with only a few episodes left of the season. Each of the artists chose a song to dedicate to their mothers in honor of Mother’s Day, and each of them chose a song that went viral on TikTok as well.

With the competition heating up and narrowing down the playing field and the finale just weeks away, it’s more important than ever to vote for your favorite contestant.

How To Vote for ‘American Idol’ Top 11 Contestants

According to ABC’s website, there are multiple ways to vote. First, you can vote online at AmericanIdol.com/vote where you’ll select your favorite contestant. You must create an account in order to vote online.

Voting opens at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT each night, and it ends the same night right before the last commercial break of the episode. The contestants who are voted through will then be announced.

The second way to vote is through the ABC App. Users there use their accounts to vote for their favorite performers.

The third and final way to vote is to text the number of your favorite contestant to “21523” during the voting window.

According to the website, you can vote 10 times for each remaining contestant per voting method. If you vote all three ways, you can submit up to 30 votes for each of your favorite contestants.

When you’re using AmericanIdol.com/Vote to vote, you can change which contestants you’d like to vote for throughout the voting window.

Here are the numbers:

Noah Thompson: Text 2 to 21523

HunterGirl: Text 4 to 21523

Jay: Text 5 to 21523

Leah Marlene: Text 6 to 21523

Nicolina: Text 7 to 21523

Christian Guardino: Text 9 to 21523

Fritz Hager: Text 10 to 21523

‘American Idol’ Season 20 Schedule

There are just a handful of episodes remaining in the season 20 schedule of “American Idol” in 2022, and that means that the full schedule is available. The show will officially end for the season on Sunday, May 22 with a three-hour episode.

There are no longer Monday night episodes for the remainder of the season. After weeks of two nights a week, fans are going to have one episode instead until the May 22, 2022 season finale.

Here’s what the remainder of the current known “American Idol” schedule looks like:

Sunday May 8 – Top 7 (LIVE coast-to-coast performances)

– Top 7 (LIVE coast-to-coast performances) Sunday, May 15 – Top 5 (LIVE coast-to-coast)

Top 5 (LIVE coast-to-coast) Sunday, May 22 – Season finale, winner crowned

“American Idol” airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on ABC.

