Watch: Claudia Conway Shares Leaked ‘American Idol’ Footage on TikTok

@claudiamconway hi :) the season premiere of @americanidol is tomorrow night! ill be going live on instagram @ 5 PM EST (claudiamconway) to tell u guys all about it🤎 ♬ original sound – claudia conway

Claudia Conway will be competing on this season of American Idol, and she’s sharing the experience with her 1.7 million TikTok followers.

In a video uploaded to TikTok on February 13, Conway shares some clips of her time on Idol.

In the video, which shows her on the singing competition set, she says, “I’m very nervous but very excited.” The video then cuts to Claudia walking in front of the Idol judges as a voiceover states, “She’s a social media sensation… but will she get a ticket to Hollywood?”

It then cuts to Katy Perry telling Claudia, “We want an American Idol.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Does Claudia Advance To Hollywood?

Claudia is keeping fans in the dark about whether or not she advances to the next stage of auditions. However, she has made it clear she wasn’t too happy with her performance.

In a February 12 TikTok, she writes, “disclaimer that I am not happy w the idol audition I was so nervous and sick so I’m just giving everyone a little heads up ok.”

She later added to the comments section: “no like i’m not even just saying this to say it i was literally so sick it was so funny the producers were running around getting me tylenol.” She wrote, “no like i’m not going to be watching.”

In October, Deadline shared that American Idol would be implementing COVID-19 guidelines as it geared up to film its latest season. At the time, the outlet wrote, “Deadline understands that filming begins today with the judge’s auditions episodes, filmed at a number of locations across California. While in previous seasons, the show would be filmed across the country – last year for instance, it filmed in locations including in Georgia and Wisconsin – this year it is staying slightly closer to home as a result of the pandemic.”

Claudia Singing ‘Take Me To Church’

ANGRY Claudia Conway sings TAKE ME TO CHURCH by HOZIER & throws EPIC TANTRUM #AmericanIdol#AmericanIdol contestant Claudia Conway sings "Take Me to Church" and throws EPIC tantrum #kellyanne #trump 2020-12-23T23:35:54Z

This isn’t the first time that Claudia has shared her vocal chops with fans. In a video that has since been uploaded to Youtube, the teenager sings her take of Hozier’s “Take Me To Church.”

To date, the video has garnered over 34,000 views. The video was originally uploaded to TikTok last October. Towards the end of the performance, Claudia admits, “Oh my God, that was so flat, wait.”

According to She Knows, Conway also posted a video to TikTok of her dad lip-syncing along with her to Aly & AJ’s Potential Breakup Song.

The video is captioned, “George is ready.”

Fans will have to tune in to wait and see when Conway’s performance will air, and whether or not she will advance to Hollywood.

In the words of She Knows, “Honestly, the girl is going to give us the goods. She can carry a tune, she has a great storyline coming into the audition, and reality TV is going to love her. Now we can’t wait to hear what the American Idol judges have to say. Can you imagine Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan’s faces when she walks in? Priceless.”

The new season of American Idol airs on Sunday, February 14, at 8pm ET/PT.

READ NEXT: Watch: 17-Year-Old Alex Miller’s Leaked American Idol Audition Video