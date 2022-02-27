WATCH: Emotional ‘Idol’ Audition Leaves Katy Perry ‘An Absolute Wreck’

“American Idol” is back for its 20th season, and Tyler Allen is in it to win it.

Allen’s early release audition tugged at the heartstrings, leaving judge Katy Perry in tears. In the video, seen below, Allen explained that he lost his one-year-old nephew, Noah Brown, in an accident involving an 18-wheeler in April 2021. He told the judges, “I never thought I’d have to go through something like this with my family.”





Play



Early Release: Tyler Allen Hides Tragedy Behind His Smile And Beautiful Voice – American Idol 2022 Tyler walks into the judge room, all smiles and confidence. You would never guess the tragedy he and his family recently experienced after an 18 wheeler struck and killed his sister and nephew. His nephew Noah had barely turned 1 and started walking. Tyler has been his family's rock. Music has always been his greatest… 2022-02-26T14:00:12Z

Allen added that he used to sing “I Believe in You and Me” to Noah before bed, and that’s what he chose to sing for his “Idol” audition.

He told AL.com, “My nephew was my heart, my joy. I dedicated my entire audition to him.”

Noah was the son of Allen’s brother. He was in the car with his mother, Ariel Jasper, when the incident took place. According to Fox 10 TV, Jasper’s car was sandwiched between a UPS truck and a pickup truck.

Allen told the judges, “It’s been hard for my family to get through, but singing is my way of healing. So when I got the chance to come, I said what better way to honour him than to sing the song by Whitney Houston.”

Allen’s performance brought Perry to tears– afterward, judge Luke Bryan exclaimed, “Katy is an absolute wreck!”

Here’s what you need to know:

Allen Has 468,000 Followers on TikTok

While Allen hopes to reach new heights as an international recording artist after his tenure on “American Idol,” he’s experienced some fame in the world of TikTok, where he has over 468,000 followers.

In an interview with AL.com, he explained:

On TikTok I have almost 500,000 followers, on Instagram I’m almost at 20,000. On YouTube over 25,000 subscribers, Facebook I’ve reached my limit. Basically I show me singing, of course, preaching, of course, I cook with my wife, me and my wife have our own YouTube channel where we show different videos of us blogging around Mobile. Of course comedy, because I love to laugh, I love to make people laugh. You see different sides of me on my social media.

In his interview, Allen added that he had watched “Idol” on and off for years, but it wasn’t until a couple of years ago that he decided to make the jump and audition.

Allen Attended Bishop State Community College

24-year-old Allen graduated from Davidson High School and attended Bishop State Community College for one year; after that, he attended the University of Mobile, which he explained prepared him for his “Idol” audition.

“For the most part I’ve sang in church all my life,” he said. “University of Mobile was the college that the Lord allowed me to go to. When I got there, I joined this group called the Voices of Mobile. And from there I traveled, going to Cuba, New York, London, the White House, Romania, different places singing with them.”





Play



Video Video related to watch: emotional ‘idol’ audition leaves katy perry ‘an absolute wreck’ 2022-02-27T12:51:44-05:00

Season 20 of “American Idol” will span about 18 episodes and culminate in May 2022, according to Gold Derby. The outlet reported that the Hollywood Week shows were filmed in November 2021, and just 59 contestants made the cut.

This season’s judges are Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Ryan Seacrest will return as host.