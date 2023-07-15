Why ‘Idol’ Finalist Warren Peay Wanted to ‘Hide Out’ in His Hotel Room During Show

As southern rock and country singer Warren Peay advanced week after week on season 21 of “American Idol,” the Top 8 finalist says there were many days he just wanted to “hide out in the hotel room.” Not because the Bamburg, South Carolina, singer hated the experience, but because adjusting to life in Hollywood, amid the bright lights and constant activity, was overwhelming at times. In a new interview, he said now that he’s back home, he’s adjusting to his new life once again, realizing that he can now actually make a living as a musician.

“I really felt blessed to be able to make it as far as I did,” he told The Times and Democrat on July 13, 2023. “Just to have that experience, that kind of told me that a music career would be possible for me.”

The 24-year-old’s life has changed a lot since being on “American Idol,” as he launches his music career and plans a wedding. Here’s what you need to know:

Warren Peay Says Learning the Ropes in Hollywood Was ‘a Whole New World’

Before auditioning for the “American Idol” judges in the fall of 2022, performing his rendition of Zach Williams‘ 2016 song “To the Table,” Peay was an appliance repair man. He also used to be the lead singer of a Christian band, Colston Branch, according to American Songwriter, which released a self-titled debut album in 2019 before Peay decided to try his hand at a solo career.

But making it onto “Idol,” he told the Times and Democrat, stretched and challenged him in ways he never imagined.