Why Is Caleb Kennedy Missing From ‘American Idol’?

Viewers tuning in to Sunday night’s episode of “American Idol” may notice that fan-favorite singer Caleb Kennedy is missing from the show.

What happened? Why is he gone? Did he quit?

On Wednesday, May 12, a video surfaced online that showed a 12-year-old Kennedy sitting next to someone wearing what appeared to be a KKK hood. One day later, Kennedy confirmed he would no longer be competing on “Idol”.

Kennedy Apologizes on Instagram

On Instagram, Caleb Kennedy wrote, “Hey y’all, this is gonna be a bit of a surprise but I am no longer gonna be on ‘American Idol,’” he wrote. “There was a video that surfaced on the internet and it displayed actions that were not meant to be taken in that way. I was younger and did not think about the actions, but that’s not an excuse. I wanna say sorry to all my fans and everyone who I have let down. I’ll be taking a little time off social media to better myself, but saying that, I know this has hurt and disappointed a lot of people and made people lose respect for me. I’m so sorry! I pray that I can one day regain your trust in who I am and have your respect! Thank you for supporting me.”

The video, which can be seen below, was uploaded to Snapchat.

THIS SHOULD’VE STAYED IN YOUR DRAFTS: American Idol contestant Caleb Kennedy allegedly seen in a resurfaced with someone wearing a KKK hood. Caleb is allegedly blocking anyone who mentions the video, according to multiple reports. pic.twitter.com/9OKHmvOCEB — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) May 12, 2021

Speaking to Yahoo Entertainment, a source close to the show simply stated, “American Idol contestant Caleb Kennedy will no longer be moving forward in the competition. Sunday’s episode will feature the top four with one contestant elimination.”

Last week, Arthur Gunn and Hunter Metts were sent home from the show.

Caleb’s Mother Weighs In

In an interview with the Spartanburg Herald-Journal, Kennedy’s mother, Anita Guy, said that there is “not a racist bone in [Caleb’s] body.”

She said, “This video was taken after Caleb had watched the movie ‘The Strangers: Prey at Night’, and they were imitating those characters. He loves everyone and has friends of all races.”

Since coming to her son’s defense, Guy has received backlash from those who believe she was excusing Caleb’s actions. According to The Sun, one person wrote on Guy’s Instagram, “We gotta do the better as parents. American Idol does not condone racism, so great let him stay in that racist bubble.”

Another reportedly added, “No apology from you for projecting your racist values on your kid? He got booted out of a whole competition for what y’all taught him.”

Guy’s Instagram was made private sometime between Friday and Sunday afternoon.

Since the Top 5 became a Top 4, only three people will be advancing to next week’s episode.

Kennedy is just 16, meaning he barely got past the age 15 minimum requirement to compete on the show. He hails from Roebuck, South Carolina, and has been labeled a country artist.

According to Screen Rant, Kennedy has already been signed to CK records.

“American Idol” airs on Sundays at 5 p.m. Pacific Time, 8 p.m. Eastern Time.

READ NEXT: Caleb Kennedy: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know