Who Was Eliminated From ‘American Idol’ on 5/16/21?

During Sunday night’s episode of “American Idol,” the final four became the top three when Casey Bishop was sent home from the show.

Fans were expecting five people to compete on May 16, but contestant Caleb Kennedy was eliminated earlier this week after a controversial video surfaced that showed him sitting next to someone wearing what appeared to be a KKK-style hood.

Last week, Hunter Metts and Arthur Gunn were sent home. And, as made evident by Sunday’s show, neither Gunn nor Metts was asked to return to take Kennedy’s spot.

The four semifinalists, Chayce Beckham, Casey Bishop, Grace Kinstler, and Willie Spence, performed three songs — one original, one duet, and one “personal song”. Finneas served as the guest mentor.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kennedy’s Departure

Kennedy left the show via an announcement on Instagram that was uploaded on Thursday.

“Hey y’all, this is gonna be a bit of a surprise but I am no longer gonna be on ‘American Idol,’” he wrote. “There was a video that surfaced on the internet and it displayed actions that were not meant to be taken in that way. I was younger and did not think about the actions, but that’s not an excuse. I wanna say sorry to all my fans and everyone who I have let down. I’ll be taking a little time off social media to better myself, but saying that, I know this has hurt and disappointed a lot of people and made people lose respect for me. I’m so sorry! I pray that I can one day regain your trust in who I am and have your respect! Thank you for supporting me.”

Kennedy’s mother subsequently weighed in on the subject, telling the Spartanburg Herald-Journal, “I hate this has happened and how Caleb is being portrayed by people online. This video was taken after Caleb had watched the movie ‘The Strangers: Prey at Night’ and they were imitating those characters. It had nothing to do with the Ku Klux Klan, but I know that’s how it looks. Caleb doesn’t have a racist bone in his body. He loves everyone and has friends of all races.”

Who Will Win ‘American Idol’?

Now, the question on everyone’s mind is: who will actually win “American Idol”?

In an article posted to Gold Derby on May 16, the outlet reported that Grace Kinstler is slated to win the competition, reigning in an impressive 52% of the vote. In fact, the outlet writes that Grace’s 52% is more than the three other semifinalists combined.

However, and as pointed out by the outlet, this could all change based on tonight’s performances.

At this time, it’s too early to tell who will take home the “Idol” trophy, but with the finale just one week away, it’s only a matter before we know our next “American Idol” winner.

The finale of “American Idol” will air next Sunday, May 23, at 8 p.m. Eastern time, 5 p.m. Pacific time on ABC.

