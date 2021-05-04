Why ‘American Idol’ Fans Think Season 19 is ‘Rigged’

Some fans of ABC’s “American Idol” are saying that the show is fixed or rigged following the results of the season 19 “Second Chance” where Arthur Gunn, the runner-up from season 18, was voted into the top 10 for season 19.

Season 19 featured the twist in order to give the season 18 contestants a chance to perform on the “American Idol” stage since their original season was virtual due to COVID-19 restrictions. According to executive producer and showrunner Trish Kahane’s interview with Billboard, the executives wanted to give those former contestants one more chance.

“We pivoted pretty quickly to remote production last year because we had to,” Kahane told Billboard. “When it became apparent that things were going to be a bit better this year and that we were going to be able to return to the Television City studio with the big lights, we thought about last year’s contestants.”

Fans Think the Show is ‘Rigged’ For Arthur Gunn

Re: American Idol. Producers are determined and so mad we did not vote their favourite last year, it's so blatant they've rigged it this year. The winner should be Grace orWillie. If Arthur wins, we know what's up. #americanidol — Steven Moore (@stevieintoronto) May 3, 2021

Arthur Gunn is the contestant who was given the second chance to perform on “American Idol.”

“It feels marvelous,” he said during the live show when asked how it feels to be on the stage. He was once again voted through by America, moving onto the top 7 and the chance to perform at the Coldplay celebration episode, which will air on Sunday, May 9, 2021.

Some fans weren’t happy about the twist, though.

“I am so bummed by [American Idol],” one fan tweeted. “There is no way Alyssa and Deshawn’s performances didn’t beat those of Chayce, Arthur, Caleb, and Hunter! This vote has to have been rigged!”

Another wrote, “With this twist and elimination, [American Idol] has the aura of being rigged. Past contestants had their shot. Not the time or place. I am done with the show this season.”

A lot of the tweets about the show being rigged are based on a theory that producers wanted Arthur Gunn to win season 18, but then Samantha “Just Sam” Diaz won the title, and they wanted to bring Gunn back again.

“Re: ‘American Idol:’ Producers are determined and so mad that we did not vote for their favorite last year, it’s so blatant they’ve rigged it this year. The winner should be Grace or Willie. If Arthur wins, we know what’s up. #AmericanIdol,” another fan wrote.

Some Fans Say They’re Done Watching the Season

Pretty sure the @AmericanIdol producers rigged it simply because they wanted Arthur back. If they truly wanted to be fair they would have brought back the 2nd-11th finishers last week. Instead brought #2 and a bunch who never made the top 10 last year. #AmericanIdol — TvAndLyrics (@TVandLyrics) May 3, 2021

The fans who think the show has been rigged in favor of Arthur Gunn say that they’re done watching the show.

“Wrong top 7,” one person wrote. “No more #AmericanIdol for me. It’s all rigged.”

Another tweeted, “I don’t buy for a moment that America voted for @ArthurGunn122 over @itsalyssawray on #AmericanIdol. For some reason @abc is pushing Arthur, who I also don’t believe won last week’s vote #rigged.”

Plenty of people say that “American Idol” fans should have voted for Alyssa Wray over Gunn.

“Total BS,” one person tweeted. “I can not believe how #alyssawray was voted off and I cannot believe Arthur Gunn was brought back… makes me want to not watch the show. All the other contestants might as well walk out now!”

No matter what fans say, Arthur Gunn is now part of a top 7 for season 19.

“American Idol” airs on Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern on ABC.

