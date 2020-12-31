Will Ryan Seacrest Kiss Anyone at Midnight on NYE 2020?

Ryan Seacrest has long been an esteemed name in Hollywood, but what do we know about his personal life? Will he have a New Year’s kiss this holiday?

At this point, it’s unlikely that Seacrest will be sharing a kiss with anyone on-air, if at all.

Here’s what we know.

He and His Ex Broke up Earlier This Year

In June, news surfaced that Seacrest and his girlfriend, Shayna Taylor, had separated after about seven years together.

The couple first got together in 2013, and the breakup was confirmed by The Daily Mail. In a statement to the outlet, the radio host said, “Ryan and Shayna decided to end their romantic relationship amicably some time ago. They remain good friends, each other’s biggest supporters, and will always cherish their time together as a couple.”

Not long after the split, Seacrest was seen spending time in Mexico with an unknown blonde woman.

Since then, little has been said about his love life.

At the time of their breakup, Seacrest was 45 and Taylor was a 28-year-old personal chef. The couple lived together for some time in 2017 but split two years later.

In February, a source close to Taylor told People, “Shayna wanted more out of the relationship. It felt like the natural next step for her. She was ready to get married, but Ryan wasn’t there yet.”

Seacrest’s Work Life

So what is Seacrest up to these days? Work.

The A-lister lives in New York, where he hosts “Live with Kelly and Ryan”. In fact, he recently sold his LA home for $44 million, according to TMZ.

On top of his morning show, Seacrest also hosts his syndicated “On Air with Ryan Seacrest” radio show. And on weekends over the past few months, he has taped American Idol.

In a recent interview with the Associated Press, Seacrest shared, “There were also a lot of requests to do extra specials and things for our partners… because everyone was going through a tough time. We leaned into it as much as we could.”

He also spilled one of his secret passions: olive oil.

Seacrest explained, “My hobby is growing olive trees, and I’m going to make olive oil. I’m studying how to make organic olive oil in my real life … and it’s been a fascination of mine. I find that, you know, there’s so many different health benefits to olive oil. And I got obsessed with the trees. And I’ve been reading books on how to farm the olives.”

He added that he loves food in general, and his favorite celebrities are chefs. “Anytime I meet a great chef I usually ask them for a signed menu. I have them framed in my house in Los Angeles,” he said.

This year, once again, Seacrest will be hosting, “Dick Clark New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” along with Lucy Hale and Billy Porter. Jennifer Lopez will perform and Ciara will co-host from Los Angeles.

