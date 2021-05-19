‘American Idol’ Contestant Receives Surprise During Visit Back Home

“American Idol” contestant Willie Spence revisited his hometown of Douglas, Georgia, on Tuesday morning. There, the town’s mayor, Mayor Tony Paulk, handed over the keys to the city. Willie, according to WJCL, knew this was going to happen.

What he did not know was that Paulk has officially declared this week “Willie Spence Week” all throughout Georgia.

Speaking to WJCL, a resident of Spence’s hometown, Lisa Hodge, said, “Watching Willie grow up over the years and watching that voice continue to develop. He has an amazing God-given talent. As much as we love his voice, I told his mom I love his heart even better.”

Spence’s former choir teacher, Kentaiwon Durham, also weighed in, stating, “[Willie] trained and I took him under my wing. I see him blossom and I’ve seen him grow.”

Spence’s Journey to Lose 200 Pounds

Spence, who has become a fan-favorite this season on “Idol”, lost 200 pounds before ever stepping foot on the show’s stage.

According to a recent Parade article, the singer made it all the way from Georgia to San Diego to audition for judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan.

During his audition, he told the cameras, per Parade, “I came here because this is what I want to do… I don’t see myself being anything other than a singer. Music has always been a passion to me. To even have this opportunity to audition for American Idol is such a blessing.”

He also opened up about a recent health scare, sharing, “I turned myself into the hospital to get a checkup because I had pain in my chest and the doctors told me that they found fluid in my lungs. I weighed 600 pounds. When they told me that, I knew I had to focus more on my health. I went from 600 to 400 pounds.”

For his audition, Spence sang “Diamonds” by Rihanna.

And when he did, the judges exclaimed, “Yes, yes, yes!” before sending him to Hollywood.

‘I’m Grateful to Be in the Top 10’

Speaking to WFXL towards the end of April, Spence said, “I’m doing this for my family and I’m also doing this for my supporters. I don’t like calling them the fans. I like calling them my supporters because that’s what they’re doing. They’re supporting me.”

The outlet also spoke to those supporters, one of which said, “Sometimes during first block, I would visit his chorus class… and his teacher at the time was Ms. Myers, and she would have them do a warmup song… The anointing in that room during the first block actually got me through the whole day just listening to him and his classmates.”

Spence admitted that even if he does not win the competition, he knows he will continue to focus on music.

“Like I said at my audition, hopefully, be able to win a Grammy one day.”

The finale of American Idol will air Sunday, May 23, at 5 p.m. Pacific Time, 8 p.m. Eastern Time on ABC.

